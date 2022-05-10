Five are arrested following joint investigation

May 10—NORWALK — As part of an ongoing joint investigation into narcotics trafficking in the Norwalk area by the Norwalk Police Department, the Erie County Sheriff's Office, and the Huron County Sheriff's Office, three separate search warrants were executed on Monday resulting in the arrests of five people.

These search warrants took place at 19 Adams Street (Norwalk), 12404 Arlington Road (Berlin Township), and 663 Ohio 61 East (Norwalk Township). During the execution of these search warrants, $3,950 in U.S. currency, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin, along with numerous items related to the distribution of narcotics (scales, baggies, cellular phones, laptops, and video recording systems), and numerous other narcotic paraphernalia items were seized.

Arrested were:

—Philip Bertram, 37 of 19 Adams Street in Norwalk, was arrested for possession of schedule II controlled substance, additional charges of trafficking in drugs in a school zone, possession of criminal tools, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments, and possession of drug paraphernalia are pending. He is currently being held in the Huron County Jail.

—Sara Morrow, 30 of 663 Ohio 41 East in Norwalk Township, was arrested for possession of heroin and aggravated possession of methamphetamine. Additional charges of trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, possession of criminal tools, possession of drug abuse instruments, and possession of drug paraphernalia are pending. She is currently being held in the Huron County Jail.

—Monte Hibbard, 51, of 12404 Arlington Road in Berlin Township, was arrested for probation violation through the Erie County Sheriff's office. Additional charges of trafficking in drugs, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia are pending. He is currently being held in the Erie County Jail.

—Stephanie Cooper, 38 of Willard, was arrested on two Sandusky County Sheriff's office warrants. The warrants were issued for possession of schedule I or II controlled substance and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. She is currently being held in the Sandusky County Jail.

—Timothy Carrol, 34 of Wauchula Fla., was arrested for probation violation through the SanduskyCounty Sheriff's office. An additional charge of possession of heroin is pending. He is currently being held in the Sandusky County Jail.

Norwalk Police Department would like to thank the Erie County and Huron County sheriff's offices for their assistance in this ongoing investigation. Any resident with information regarding this, or any criminal activity, is encouraged to contact the police department. All information can be kept confidential.