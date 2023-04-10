Five arrested, large amount of cash and drugs seized

Apr. 10—Five people were arrested and a large amount of cash and drugs were seized after several police agencies investigated an alleged Wabash Valley methamphetamine and marijuana ring.

Arrested and and facing preliminary charges are:

* Johnathon Avery, 30, of Terre Haute; dealing methamphetamine, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine.

* Ryan Long, 35, of Brazil; dealing methamphetamine, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine.

* Justin Coogan, 21, of Terre Haute; dealing methamphetamine, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine,

* Nicholas Raley, 43, of Rosedale; dealing methamphetamine, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine,

* Jerry Woodfin, 54, of Terre Haute; dealing dethamphetamine, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine.

The arrests came Friday after a lengthy investigation by Indiana State Police, Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a news release from state police. All five were arrested without incident and booked into Vigo County Jail.

Officers seized about $240,000 cash, eight guns, 41.3 ounces of methamphetamine, 41 pounds of marijuana, 99 commercially packaged THC edibles, 85 THC vapes, 2 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 2.6 grams of LSD, and about 321 grams of THC wax.

This case remains under investigation and more arrests are possible, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of illegal drug activity is asked call Indiana State Police at the Putnamville post, 765-653-4114. All calls are confidential.