Five arrested after OCSO executes search warrant at Niceville home where overdose occurred

NICEVILLE — Five people were arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant early Monday morning at a home that’s reportedly been associated with an overdose-related death.

Members of the OCSO Special Response Team deployed two non-lethal flash bang devices outside the home at 919 47th St. in Niceville after no one on the property responded to deputies, according to an OCSO news release.

While searching the home, deputies reportedly located one gram of methamphetamine and one rolled-up dollar bill with meth residue among one of the residents' personal belongings.

Patrick Mulcahy was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Four other people were taken into custody for resisting an officer, according to the OCSO.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

