Five arrested over death threats to French teenager who criticised Islam online

Police in France arrested five people on Tuesday over death threats against a teenager who was forced to leave school and go into hiding for making anti-Islam comments on social media.

The case of Mila triggered a fresh debate over freedom of speech in France.

The five were being held on suspicion of “cyber-harassment” and "issuing death threats” following an investigation by France's national task force for the fight against online hate speech, according to prosecutors.

The furore erupted in January 2020 after Mila, then 16, got into a heated exchange on social media that ended in her receiving a torrent of death threats and being taken out of school for her own safety.

During a live “chat” with followers of her Instagram account, she rebuffed repeated advances by one online suitor, saying she was lesbian, prompting insults about her sexuality.

Then the attacks took a religious bent, with zealots online reportedly accusing Mila of insulting "our God Allah, the one and only" and hoping that she would "burn in hell."

She then posted fresh footage criticising religion in general and Islam in particular. In a clip she said: "I hate religion. The Koran is… full of hate, Islam is s--t, that's what I think. I am not racist, not at all.

"You cannot be racist towards a religion. I said what I thought, you will not make me regret it."

Blasphemy laws in France were abolished in 1791, but today this french 16 year old #mila is receiving death threats because she criticised Islam and the Koran on Instagram. Sad. #jesuismila pic.twitter.com/lowziRzeNy — sw1912 (@sw19121) January 28, 2020

Her remarks unleashed a torrent of abuse as two online camps slugged it out over her right to criticise religion at #JeSuisMila and #JeNeSuisPasMila.

Prosecutors in the city of Vienne in southeastern France launched an investigation in November after Mila posted another tirade, this time on the TikTok platform.

That was handed over to the national task force and led to the arrests of the five who are aged between 18 and 29.

President Emmanuel Macron last February defended the teenager, saying the right to blaspheme was enshrined in the constitution.

"The law is clear. We have the right to blaspheme, to criticise and to caricature religions," he said.

Mr Macron added that children needed to be better protected against "new forms of hate and harassment online".

The debate over freedom of speech came under fresh scrutiny in France following the murder by an Islamist in October of schoolteacher Samuel Paty who had shown his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohamed in Charlie Hebdo.

On Monday, French prosecutors said that they were investigating threats allegedly made to a teacher who has been placed under police protection after warning of the spread of radical Islam.

Didier Lemaire told French media the threats began after he wrote an open letter saying the state did not do enough to protect Samuel Paty.

Mr Lemaire teaches philosophy at a high school in Trappes, a poor Paris suburb with a large Muslim population often cited as a frontline in the government's efforts to curb radicalism.