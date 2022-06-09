Five arrested in paintball attacks

Jun. 9—GALT — Five people — at least two of which were from Lodi — were arrested in Galt Wednesday evening after several people reported being shot with paintballs.

The Galt Police Department said that at about 6:58 p.m., officers received multiple reports of the occupants of a vehicle discharging paintball guns at pedestrians in various areas of the city.

Officers located the vehicle — a black Honda sedan — near Walnut Avenue and Elk Hills Drive. A "high-risk" traffic stop was conducted and five occupants were located inside the vehicle, police said.

During the investigation, officers found evidence related to the reported crimes inside the vehicle, police said.

Two adults and three minors were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and conspiracy.

The adults were identified as Frank Plascencia and Yair Contreras, both 18 years old and from Lodi. They were booked into Sacramento County Jail. The three minors were taken to Sacramento County Juvenile Hall.

Three victims were intentionally shot with paintballs, including an elderly man who was able to transport himself to an area hospital for medical attention, police said.

"I was walking my dog when this happened," Donna Stevenson commented on the department's Facebook post. "Horrible, just horrible. I hope the elderly man is doing well."

Chris Lange asked if the incident was part of a new TikTok trend popular among teenagers.

"Heard this was happening in Lodi as well," he posted. "It's warping the minds of our youth and young adults. Young men especially. They are being influenced by the Internet. They need better outlets and positive role models."

Lodi Police Department said there were no recent reports of pedestrians being shot with paintballs in the city. However, police said that didn't mean they were not happening in town.

Some Galt residents thought the assault with a deadly weapon charge was harsh, claiming the paintball gun was a "toy."

"Sounds more like teenagers being teenagers," Travis Arp said. "How sad that their lives will be ruined from a small mistake, a choice to do what they though was fun. I doubt they were trying to intentionally hurt anyone."

Others disagreed and favored stiff penalties for the teens and their families.

"I think the parents should share these charges along with their juvenile children," Gordon Johnston commented. "If we start holding parents responsible for their children we might start to see a change."