Five arrested in Portsmouth after drugs, firearms, and cash seized

Jul. 20—PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that two Portsmouth residents and three out-of-town residents have been arrested on drug and weapon offenses resulting from an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. on July 17, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth PD SWAT executed a narcotics-related search warrant.

The search warrant was executed at the residence of Mary Sexton, 53, and Austin Sexton, 27, located at 2409 17th St. apartment J, Portsmouth.

During a search of the residence and individuals' personal belongings, officers discovered and seized approximately 1,137 grams of a suspected methamphetamine A.K.A "ice", 1,253 grams of suspected fentanyl, 238 grams of suspected crack cocaine, four firearms, $16,103 cash and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

The estimated street value of the suspected drugs seized is $201,660.

In all, approximately 5.8 pounds of combined illegal narcotics were taken off the streets.

Mary Sexton and Mischa Williams, 24, of Columbus, were charged with first-degree felony trafficking and first-degree felony possession of drugs, and fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools.

Austin Sexton, 35-year-old Derrick Hutchinson, 35, of Dayton, and 34-year-old Delaquan Myers, 34, of West Chester, were charged with first-degree felony trafficking and first-degree felony possession of drugs, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability, and fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools.

Additionally, both Williams and Myers had warrants for their arrests out of Franklin County.

All five were placed in the Scioto County Jail.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges against all arrestees.

Brewer and Thoroughman thanked the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the execution of the warrants.

Anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com.

All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.