Five arrested after pregnant woman hit by gunfire in Manchester, NH

Police arrested five men after a pregnant woman was hit by stray gunfire in her Manchester, N.H. home Friday night.

The 35-year-old woman was struck by a bullet in the area of Bell Street and Hall Street around 9 p.m., police said. She was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said her unborn child appears to be unharmed.

Investigators traced the bullet’s origin to the area of 292 Belmont Street. Police went to one of the apartments in that building and tried to make contact with the people inside.

Police said they were uncooperative and barricaded themselves inside.

SWAT responded to the scene and found five men in the apartment, all of whom were arrested and charged with resisting arrest.

Police identified them as Joseph Ricci, 27, Corey Raikes, 27, Matthew Iannotti, 23, Cody Duarte, 28, and Timothy Walsh, 20, all residents of Manchester.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

