Five arrested after six bodies found in California

STORY: Sergeant Michael Warrick told reporters the killings are believed to have stemmed from a dispute over the illicit marijuana trade.

He said all six victims died of gunshot wounds, with four of the bodies burned, and that the suspects were arrested at an illegal cannabis cultivation site that was under development.

Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus said while the high body count was unusual, a number of body dumps among other incidents linked to illegal marijuana grows have been happening across the country. "This is a problem that's not really being talked about,” he added.

Sheriff's deputies responding to a call discovered the bodies last Tuesday night in a remote area of high desert scrub off Highway 395 near the community of El Mirage, some 60 miles(97 km) northeast of Los Angeles, department officials said.