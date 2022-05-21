Five arrested as State Police ramp up patrols at Revere Beach

Extra State Police patrols yielded multiple arrests at Revere Beach on Saturday.

Police said they had arrested five people as of 5:30 p.m. A parking ban also went into effect at 6 p.m. on Revere Beach Boulevard.

State Police stepped up patrols at the beach in anticipation of large crowds trying to escape the hot weather. The increased presence comes a week after one person was hospitalized and five others were arrested for fighting near the bandstand.

“Visitors will see an increased police presence to ensure a safe and peaceful setting for all beachgoers,” said Col. Christopher Mason.

Officers are strictly enforcing excessive noise and public drinking and reminded beachgoers that alcohol, marijuana use, weapons and loud music are not allowed on the beach.

Revere Beach closes a half hour after dusk, which is expected at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

State Police will be posting updates on their social media sites if conditions change.

