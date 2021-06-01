Five asteroids are zooming past Earth this week

Five asteroids are zooming past Earth this week
Sophie Lewis
·2 min read

A "potentially hazardous" asteroid is zooming past Earth on Tuesday — and it's not the only one. In total, five asteroids are expected to pass by our planet on Tuesday and Wednesday alone. 

The largest of the asteroids, named 2021 KT1, is approximately 600 feet, about the size of the Seattle Space Needle and taller than the Washington Monument. However, scientists believe it could be as large as 1,049 feet, comparative in size to New York City's Chrysler Building.

The asteroid is classified by NASA as a "potentially hazardous object" because it is a near-Earth object that is larger than 492 feet, and will pass within 4.6 million miles of Earth. For reference, the average distance between Earth and the moon is about 239,000 miles. 

2021 KT1 is expected to come within 4.5 million miles of Earth, a relatively close encounter. It will fly past at around 40,000 miles per hour, according to scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

But don't worry, there is no chance of the asteroid hitting Earth. Still, researchers track all asteroids that come close to the planet and are currently looking into ways to deflect ones that could make contact in the future. 

"No one should be overly concerned about an Earth impact of an asteroid or comet," NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies says. "The threat to any one person from auto accidents, disease, other natural disasters and a variety of other problems is much higher than the threat from NEOs." 

Six other asteroids, which are basically leftover rocks that are over four billion years old, are also passing by Earth this week. However, they are all smaller than 2021 KT1. 

Asteroid 2021 KT2, which is about 23 feet, will pass on Tuesday, as will 2018 LB, which is about 70 feet. They will come within 181,000 miles and 694,000 miles of Earth, respectively.

Meanwhile, 63-foot 2021 JW6 will pass on Wednesday, along with 2021 KE1, which is about 53 feet. They will come within about 1.9 million miles and 3.6 million miles of Earth, respectively. Thursday and Saturday bring even more asteroids

Most asteroids orbit the sun between Mars and Jupiter, but occasionally, their orbital paths are influenced by other planets' gravitational pulls, altering their paths. Scientists believe past stray asteroids colliding with Earth played a major role in the planet's evolution. 

In March, an asteroid similar in size to the Golden Gate Bridge whipped past our planet — the largest and fastest asteroid to pass by Earth in 2021. The current biggest known threat is an asteroid called (410777) 2009 FD, which has less than a 0.2% chance of hitting Earth in 2185, according to NASA

Kennedy Center honors supercalifragilisticexpialidocious entertainer Dick Van Dyke

Khan Academy founder shares tips on summer learning

China eases birth limits, allowing three children per family to help boost aging population

Recommended Stories

  • MLB roundup: Astros pound Red Sox in series opener

    Jose Urquidy delivered an exceptional outing in his return from the injured list while Kyle Tucker capped a productive month with another multi-hit and multi-RBI effort as the Houston Astros won the opener of their four-game home series against the Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Monday. Urquidy (4-2) missed two turns in the rotation after leaving his previous start against the Los Angeles Angels with right posterior shoulder discomfort on May 12. Urquidy pitched around a two-out double by Boston catcher Christian Vazquez in the fifth before digging deep to complete the sixth, recording back-to-back strikeouts of Martinez and Xander Bogaerts to strand Alex Verdugo at second after Verdugo plated Hunter Renfroe with a double.

  • Refsnyder, Twins hand Orioles 14th straight loss, 3-2 in 10

    Rob Refsnyder bounced back from a run-in with the center-field fence to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and the Minnesota Twins handed the Baltimore Orioles their 14th straight loss, 3-2 on Monday. The Orioles' skid ties for second-longest in team history — they also dropped 14 in a row in 1954, the season the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore. The Orioles' worst losing streak came in 1988 when they lost their first 21 games of the year.

  • California farmers hit by drought change planting plans

    Farmers across California say they expect to receive little water from state and federal agencies that regulate the state's reservoirs and canals, leading many to leave fields barren, plant more drought-tolerant crops or seek new income sources altogether.

  • Astronaut Captures New, Glorious Images of Earth

    European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet has captured a glorious set of high-resolution images of Earth from the ISS' "crow's nest." The post Astronaut Captures New, Glorious Images of Earth appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Eminem confirms Snoop Dogg beef is over on ‘Killer’ remix

    Rivalry began after Snoop said he didn’t think Eminem was one of the best rappers of all time

  • Baby squid and 'water bears' set to become Nasa's newest tiny astronauts

    NASA's next trip to the International Space Station this week will include a few extra passengers than usual - more than 5,000 microscopic creatures being used to investigate the impact of zero gravity and long-term space travel on the human body. The special cargo, which will be on board SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, will comprise 128 glow-in-the-dark bobtail squid and 5,000 tardigrades - tiny creatures known as "water bears" because they resemble the animals under a microscope. Tardigrades are useful for research because they are virtually indestructible. "Some of the things that tardigrades can survive include being dried out, being frozen and being heated up past the boiling point of water," said Thomas Boothby, assistant professor of molecular biology at the University of Wyoming who is leading the experiment. They can survive thousands of times as much radiation as we can and they can go for days or weeks with little or no oxygen. "They've been shown to survive and reproduce during spaceflight, and can even survive prolonged exposure to the vacuum of outer space." Scientists hope the lessons learned from the water bears' resilience can be applied to astronauts.

  • Pope revises Church law, updates rules on sexual abuse

    Pope Francis on Tuesday issued the most extensive revision to Catholic Church law in four decades, insisting that bishops take action against clerics who abuse minors and vulnerable adults, commit fraud or attempt to ordain women. The revision, which has been in the works since 2009, involves all of section six of the Church's Code of Canon Law, a seven-book code of about 1,750 articles. It replaced the code approved by Pope John Paul II in 1983 and will take effect on Dec. 8.

  • 27 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

    If you want to put your money to good use, there are many things you shouldn't do with it. Find out how to properly handle your money by knowing what not to do.

  • JBS cyberattack disrupts Australian meat production

    Thousands of Australian meat workers had no work for a second day on Tuesday after a cyberattack crippled the world’s largest meat processing company. JBS is also Australia’s largest meat and food processing company, with 47 facilities across the country including abattoirs, feedlots and meat processing sites. JBS USA said in a statement from Greeley, Colorado, on Monday that it was the target on Sunday of an “organized cybersecurity attack” affecting some of its servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems.

  • 4 more charged in Oath Keepers Capitol riots conspiracy case

    The Department of Justice has added a further four defendants to its conspiracy case against the Oath Keepers over the far-right group's role in the U.S. Capitol riots, a new indictment unsealed Sunday shows.State of play: Prosecutors have laid criminal charges against at least 19 suspected Oath Keepers or associates in the largest case against any of the extremist groups that took part in the insurrection, per the Washington Post, which obtained the indictment made public by the D.C. District Court. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThese include Jon Ryan Schaffer, 53, the only Oath Keepers member known to have pleaded guilty over the deadly Jan. 6 siege.What's new: The newly released indictment shows multiple charges were laid against:William Isaacs, 21, of Kissimmee, Florida; Jason Dolan, 44, of Wellington, Fla., and Joseph Hackett, 51, of Sarasota, Fla., who appeared before magistrates in the state on Thursday. The name of a fourth defendant was redacted.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The best dark matter map to date raises questions about the universe

    Scientists have released the most precise map of dark matter to date, but it only serves to highlight mysteries in the universe.

  • Vegas' Reaves suspended 2 games by NHL for hit vs. Avalanche

    Vegas forward Ryan Reaves was suspended two games by the NHL on Monday for his roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado's Ryan Graves during the Golden Knights' 7-1 loss in Game 1 of their second-round series Sunday. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced earlier in the day on social media it was holding a hearing with Reaves, who drew a match penalty for attempting to injure an opponent — Graves — at 8:04 of the third period in a skirmish-filled game. In a video posted on the league's site explaining the decision, the NHL said both the officials and Reaves acknowledged “a chunk of Graves' hair was pulled out by Reaves” during the scrum.

  • 'We can’t ignore this': UFO sightings spark concern from more than just conspiracy theorists

    An increasingly mainstream group of professionals say acknowledging UFOs exist doesn't mean believing conspiracy theories or even in aliens.

  • Fan apprehended by police after running onto court during Game 4 of 76ers-Wizards NBA playoff series

    A fan at Game 4 of the 76ers-Wizards playoff series at Washington's Capital One Arena ran onto the court and was tackled by a security guard.

  • ‘Proud of you’: AOC leads tributes to Naomi Osaka for standing her ground at French Open

    Naomi Osaka was threatened with expulsion from the Grand Slam after she refused to participate in press conference citing mental health concerns

  • Colonel fired by Trump offers to prosecute Michael Flynn after he called for violent military coup against US

    Former national security adviser has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement since leaving the White House

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s