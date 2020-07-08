Five Attorneys at Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn Selected to 2020 Super Lawyers or Rising Stars Lists

No fewer than five of the nationally-recognized trial lawyers at San Francisco law firm Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn have been recognized by the Super Lawyers organization for 2020. The attorneys selected to the Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists include June P. Bashant, John M. Feder, Robert Igleheart, Cynthia McGuinn, and Timothy G. Tietjen.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With over $500 million won in record-breaking results for catastrophic injury victims, the legal team at San Francisco firm Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn has often been honored with awards and accolades, including from the Super Lawyers organization. Now the firm has been recognized yet again, with five attorneys selected to the 2020 Super Lawyers or Rising Stars lists!

Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn More

Super Lawyers has a strong national reputation as a legal ranking organization. Each year, the independent research team at Super Lawyers draws from a patented multiphase selection process to determine which attorneys will be selected to the Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists for that year.

This rigorous selection process includes multiple rounds of peer review and evaluation on 12 different indicators of professional success, as well as analysis of each attorney's standing in the community. Those with the highest scores in each state are selected to Super Lawyers, and those with the highest scores among attorneys under 40 are chosen as Rising Stars.

The following attorneys from Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn were selected for inclusion by Super Lawyers this year:

June P. Bashant (Partner): Selected to Super Lawyers 2014 - 2020

(Partner): Selected to Super Lawyers 2014 - 2020 John M. Feder (Partner): Selected to Super Lawyers 2006 – 2020

(Partner): Selected to Super Lawyers 2006 – 2020 Robert Igleheart (Attorney): Selected to Rising Stars in 2020

(Attorney): Selected to Rising Stars in 2020 Cynthia McGuinn (Partner): Selected to Super Lawyers 2005 - 2020

(Partner): Selected to Super Lawyers 2005 - 2020 Timothy G. Tietjen (Partner): Selected to Super Lawyers 2006 - 2020

With so many years of consecutive selections to Super Lawyers among its partners and practicing attorneys, Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn has continued to show a tradition of excellence that speaks volumes about the firm's dedication to their clients. Often awarded by other organizations like Martindale-Hubbell® and Best Lawyers in America, the firm was also selected to the "Best Law Firms" list in 2020 by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®.

For press inquiries, contact the firm today at https://www.rftmlaw.com/.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-attorneys-at-rouda-feder-tietjen--mcguinn-selected-to-2020-super-lawyers-or-rising-stars-lists-301089879.html

SOURCE Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn