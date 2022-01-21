Five do battle for top UN labour job

The race is on to succeed British former trade unionist Guy Ryder when he reaches the end of his second five-year term (AFP/Fabrice COFFRINI)
Agnès PEDRERO
·3 min read

Five candidates are battling to take over the United Nations' International Labour Organization, winding up two days of hearings on Friday that set out contrasting visions for the ILO's future.

Founded in 1919 the ILO is the oldest specialised UN agency, with 187 member states, which are, uniquely in the UN system, represented by governments, employers and workers.

The job of director-general of the ILO is one of the plum posts at the UN in Geneva.

The five candidates are Togo's former prime minister Gilbert Houngbo; former South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha; entrepreneur Mthunzi Mdwaba of South Africa; ILO deputy Greg Vines of Australia, and France's former labour minister Muriel Penicaud.

Headquartered in a vast 1960s-designed rationalist rectangular block, the ILO's aims are to promote rights at work, encourage good employment opportunities, enhance social protection and strengthen dialogue on work-related issues.

The race is on to succeed British former trade unionist Guy Ryder when he reaches the end of his second five-year term.

- Live-streamed grillings -

This week's live-streamed "dialogues" with the candidates sees them give a brief presentation of their vision for the ILO, followed by 16 questions from member states' representatives.

A further private round of hearings will be held in mid-March, with an election to follow on March 25.

The new director-general will take office on October 1.

Besides producing global labour statistics, the ILO also sets international labour standards in fields such as working hours, forced labour, domestic workers, maternity protection, night work, unemployment and workplace harassment.

The ILO convention banning the worst forms of child labour in 2020 became its first convention ever to be universally ratified.

It calls for the prohibition and elimination of child slavery, forced labour and trafficking and bans the use of children in warfare, prostitution, pornography, illegal activities such as drug trafficking, and in hazardous work.

Recently the ILO has turned its focus on work during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has triggered economic crises around the world and seen millions shift to working from home.

- Hats in the ring -

Penicaud, 66, was France's labour minister from 2017 to 2020, initiating the major social reforms of President Emmanuel Macron, including unemployment insurance, promoting apprenticeships, gender equality and changing the labour laws.

Kang was South Korea's first female foreign minister, in post from 2017 to February last year. Beforehand, the 66-year-old held various UN posts, including deputy human rights chief, deputy emergency relief coordinator and then senior policy advisor to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Vines has been the ILO's deputy director-general for management and reform since 2012. Before that, he represented Australia at the ILO, chaired the Timor Leste civil service taskforce and was Victoria state's public sector standards commissioner.

Houngbo was the prime minister of Togo from 2008 to 2012, before spending four years as an ILO deputy director-general. He is the president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development. He started out in finance before taking up a senior post at the UN Development Programme.

Mdwaba runs various companies in Africa and has held several senior positions in employers' organisations.

apo-rjm/har/jfx

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Greece takes delivery of Rafale jets from France

    Greece on Wednesday received six Rafale jets from France in a multi-billion-euro arms deal which Athens and Paris claim boosts the EU's defence capabilities, but is mainly seen as countering Turkish ambitions in the Mediterranean.

  • Ghana blast: Many feared dead after huge explosion in Bogoso

    Videos show many destroyed buildings and scattered debris near the mining town of Bogoso.

  • What Putin's Ukraine options look like

    The Biden administration is framing Russian escalation in Ukraine as almost a foregone conclusion, but the Russians are still at the table and Vladimir Putin may be seeking concessions from the West rather than a military confrontation with Kyiv.Driving the news: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday in Geneva, contended in a speech Thursday from Berlin that Putin's intentions are clear: "He's laying the groundwork for an invasion becaus

  • With help from Iran, Venezuela doubles oil production despite U.S. sanctions

    Venezuela has doubled its oil production in recent months thanks to Iran and other players that are helping it evade U.S. sanctions, but the country’s industry is now running near the top of its capacity and it is unlikely it could go much higher than current output levels, according to industry analysts.

  • 'NATO didn't invade Ukraine, Russia did' -Blinken

    After talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and before meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Blinken delivered a keynote speech at the Atlantik-Brücke (Atlantic Bridge) in Berlin, a non-profit association in support of German-American friendship.The top U.S. diplomat has been on a mission to head off war, which will culminate on Friday with a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva. Blinken underlined in his speech that Ukraine wasn't the aggressor in the conflict with Russia."Ukraine is just trying to survive. No one should be surprised if Russia instigates a provocation or incident and then tries to use it to justify military intervention, hoping that by the time the world realises the ruse, it'll be too late," Blinken told the audience.He also made clear that the conflict was bigger than a conflict between two states and bigger than between Russia and NATO."Russia says the problem is NATO. On its face that's absurd. NATO didn't invade Georgia, NATO didn't invade Ukraine, Russia did," said Blinken.

  • With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

    Linda Blackford: Sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth and they confirm many people’s suspicions about who is worthy of our democracy and who is not.

  • Jen Psaki's All Smiles and Laughs During Fox News Interview

    Fox NewsWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki marked the one-year anniversary of President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Thursday by walking into the lion’s den. For the first time in her role as Biden’s top flack, she appeared on a Fox News weekday show.Those expecting a knock-down, drag-out fight between the spokesperson and Fox anchors, however, would have been left largely disappointed. In the end, the 13-minute interview was a mostly friendly affair that ended with light questioning and well-

  • Allen Weisselberg couldn't explain gaps in figures used to value Trump golf course at $400 million, NY AG says in fraud investigation

    Officials with the New York attorney general raised a flaw in the method used to peg a course in Scotland at more than $400 million, documents show.

  • Trump held secret meetings in days before Capitol attack, ex-press secretary tells panel

    Stephanie Grisham gave more significant details than expected about what Trump was doing before 6 January, sources say Stephanie Grisham, the then White House press secretary, in October 2019, listens as Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP The former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack that Donald Trump hosted secret meetings in the White House residence in d

  • George Conway Details Trump's 'Gravest Crime' For Criminal Prosecution

    "If you don't at least look at this with the closest possible microscope, you're basically saying that a president is completely above the law," the attorney said.

  • Mitch McConnell says Black people vote just as much as 'Americans'

    When asked about concerns among voters of color, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell implied African Americans are not Americans.

  • Biden's news conference takes abrupt, lengthy turn

    It started when CNN's Jeff Zeleny broke in with a question that referenced concerns many Americans hold about the competence of government, after the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal and the recent shortage of testing for COVID-19. Zeleny's question opened the floodgates. Biden took to calling on reporters at random, and what started as a very traditional presidential news conference became something else entirely, stretching to nearly two hours.

  • Nobody's senator but theirs: Ron Johnson's backroom dealing shows who he's working for. It's not you.

    The Republican senator's backdoor deal-making on the tax bill illustrates once again why he is so unfit for public office.

  • Federal appeals court rules California's pandemic gun store shutdowns violated Constitution

    A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that two California counties that shut down gun stores as nonessential businesses in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic violated the Constitution's Second Amendment. Los Angeles and Ventura county officials had previously won lower court decisions stating that gun stores were not immune from shutdown orders established early in the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to The Associated Press...

  • Eric Trump Pleaded The Fifth More Than 500 Times In Deposition, Court Filing Says

    The former president's son was interviewed by the New York attorney general's office in its civil probe into the Trump Organization.

  • Lara Trump Slammed On Twitter For Her Most Clueless Biden Complaint Yet

    Twitter users torched the former president's daughter-in-law.

  • Cyber Ninjas public records case with The Arizona Republic gets new judge, but rulings are the same

    Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp has ruled the same way in a nearly identical case: The Cyber Ninjas' records are public.

  • Idaho’s Janice McGeachin rails against media, says she’s been ‘doxxed’ after court loss

    McGeachin made the budget request again, and continued to rail against the media Wednesday.

  • Trump Org valued golf course in Scotland at $161 million based on a quote to Forbes magazine and not a real valuation, NY AG says

    The Trump Organization is accused by the New York attorney general of misrepresenting property values in what she said may be fraud.

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump's blocking of Jan. 6 docs: 3 key takeaways from ruling

    Some things can't be hidden from public view. Mark Wilson/Getty ImagesIn a legal blow for Donald Trump, the Supreme Court has cleared the way for presidential records dating from his time in office to be turned over to a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. Trump, through his lawyers, had sought to shield over 800 pages of information from the panel, citing executive privilege, which allows for a president to withhold certain information from public release. But in a 8-1 ruling, the