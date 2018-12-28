Five Below (FIVE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Five Below (FIVE) closed at $98.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day.

Five Below (FIVE) closed at $98.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 6.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 7.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.96%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FIVE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 20, 2019. In that report, analysts expect FIVE to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $599.87 million, up 18.83% from the year-ago period.

FIVE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.04% and +21.8%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FIVE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.62% higher within the past month. FIVE is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note FIVE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.31, so we one might conclude that FIVE is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that FIVE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FIVE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



