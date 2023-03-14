Five Below Promotes CFO Kenneth Bull To Assume COO Role

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) said Kenneth Bull, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

The company will conduct a search for a new Chief Financial Officer, and Bull will continue to serve in this role until a new CFO is appointed.

"During his 17-year tenure with Five Below, including 11 years as Chief Financial Officer, Ken deftly led our 2012 transition into a public company, successfully developed our finance function and team, and instilled a culture of discipline across the organization with an unwavering commitment to financial stewardship that has been key to our growth and profitability," said CEO Joel Anderson.

Bull has been the CFO and Treasurer since 2012.

