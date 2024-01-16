The five best used family SUVs to buy in 2024 for less than £5,000 – and the one to avoid

The first-generation Volkswagen Tiguan is regarded as one of the most comfortable SUVs of its generation

With used car values starting to fall, 2024 feels like the time to act for buyers who have been waiting for the bubble to burst. For many, that will mean models that were previously out of reach become more attainable – and for as little as £5,000 it’s possible to bag a very useful, very reliable family-friendly SUV. That said, at this price there are some examples of fairly underwhelming cars. Never fear, though – we’re here to help you work out what’s what.

We’ve lined up five great examples of used SUVs that are achievable within a tight budget. All are spacious enough for family use, with five roomy seats and boots big enough for anything a family might throw at them. As an added bonus, we’ve included one model we think you should steer clear of, even if it seems like a brilliant deal.

Best family SUVs to buy in 2024

Best for comfort: Volkswagen Tiguan (2008-2016)

Volkswagen was rather late to the SUV party, but when the Tiguan arrived, it brought a welcome level of attention to detail. Today, the first-generation Tiguan is regarded as one of the most comfortable SUVs of its generation, with excellent seats, a smooth ride and low levels of noise.

It’s also very practical, with plenty of room for passengers and luggage alike, while a wide choice of engines combine good mid-range punch with excellent fuel economy. The caveat is that the Tiguan isn’t quite as reliable as some of the best SUVs, so choose wisely, buy the best example you can and avoid anything that feels tired or abused.

The SE and Match versions are probably the best all-rounders, although don’t turn down a well-priced Sport or the Escape version, which is more off-road oriented and therefore has different front and rear bumpers to improve the car’s approach and departure angles.

Price from: £3,500

We found: 2009 Tiguan 2.0 TDI Escape Auto, 83,000 miles, full service history £4,999

Watch out for: Power steering faults; glitchy electrics as a result of faulty fuse boxes; defective climate control; child lock failure; fuel leaks

Best for reliability: Toyota RAV4 (2006-2012)

Toyota RAV4

The third-generation RAV4 is here for one reason above all others: reliability. Like all Toyotas, it boasts an excellent reputation for longevity that few of its SUV rivals can match. Owners tend to love their cars simply because they rarely go wrong, with most saying they only need to carry out regular maintenance and replace perishable parts.

But dependability isn’t the RAV4’s only strong suit. Our £5,000 budget will now stretch to an example with the excellent 2.2-litre diesel engine, which makes the RAV4 one of the most frugal choices on the market.

The RAV4 handles well, too, even if its light steering removes the ultimate layer of involvement compared with something like the Tiguan or Qashqai. But the body is well controlled, there’s plenty of grip and it responds predictably when you turn into a bend, so it’s an easy car to get along with. What’s more, the ride is reasonably comfortable, and there’s a decent amount of space inside.

Price from: £1,500

We found: 2010 2.2 D-4D XT-R 4WD, 92,000 miles, full service history, £4,995

Watch out for: Stiff, notchy gearboxes; slipping/noisy clutches; warped brake discs; rusty floorpans and wheel arches; signs of off-road abuse

Best for seven seats: Hyundai Santa Fe (2006-2012)

Hyundai Santa Fe

The idea of buying a used Hyundai might not fill everyone with joy, but don’t write the Santa Fe off just because of its badge. This is an attractive SUV that’s not only immensely practical, but also hugely versatile, with the option of seven seats on offer.

For one thing, thanks to its heavy weight and sturdy construction, the Santa Fe is a great tow car; if you’re after a cheap SUV to tow a caravan, look no further. It’s also dependable – obviously, these older models will need the occasional repair, but are cheap to service, and a well-maintained Santa Fe should be reliable and inexpensive to fix too.

To drive, you’ll find the Santa Fe comfortable and cosseting, and while it obviously won’t corner with the alacrity of a sports car, it’s nevertheless safe, competent and responsive enough for most SUV buyers’ needs. Inside, the dash is built from some rather cheap-feeling plastics – there’s some odious fake wood, too – but everything’s well laid out, and the Santa Fe is pretty well equipped, particularly in top-spec Premium form.

Price from: £1,500

We found: 2010 Santa Fe CRDi Premium 4WD 7st, 87,000 miles, service history, £4,989

Watch out for: Diesel particulate filter issues; chipped/cracked windscreens; head gasket failures on diesels; broken/cracked interior plastics

Best for affordability: Nissan Qashqai (2010-2013)

Nissan Qashqai

The Nissan Qashqai was introduced in 2006, but early models had a harsh ride and a cheap-feeling interior. The 2010 facelift improved these issues dramatically, so is a much better choice if your budget will stretch to it.

This is the SUV to choose if you don’t want the gargantuan dimensions normally associated with such cars. The Qashqai is compact – about the size of a normal family hatchback in length and width, but taller, so that you still get the better view of the road and easier entry and access to the rear seats you expect with an SUV.

Because it’s smaller than most SUVs, it’s also cheaper – not only to buy, but also to run, so you tend to be able to get a newer, lower-mileage car for your money.

Inside, the Qashqai is attractive and easy to find your way around, and while it isn’t quite as spacious as a larger SUV, there’s still plenty of room for a family in the rear seats and boot.

Meanwhile, its surprisingly involving handling means it’s predictable and actually rather good fun to drive – and while the revised suspension of this later model still isn’t the last word in comfort, it should be smooth enough for most people.

Price from: £2,000

We found: 2012 Qashqai 1.5 dCi Tekna, 87,000 miles, full service history, £5,000

Watch out for: Knocking rear suspension; weak automatic gearboxes; loose exterior fittings; clogged diesel particulate filters; turbo failures and rough running on 1.5 diesels

Best all-rounder, and our best buy: Honda CR-V (2007-2012)

Honda CR-V - Honda

The Honda CR-V has been around for more than 20 years now, and this third-generation version is one of the best in the model’s history.

For starters, there’s the way it drives. It steers sweetly and resists the sort of roly-poly behaviour often exhibited by SUVs in this price bracket. What’s more, while it doesn’t waft with the best of them, the CR-V’s well-damped suspension will be comfortable enough for most.

It feels robust inside, too, with the sort of no-nonsense build quality you’d expect from a Honda, and many CR-Vs come with a long list of standard equipment – especially if you go for the top-spec EX.

What’s more, there’s a choice of two good engines – one petrol, one diesel – and while the latter’s reputation for reliability isn’t as impeccable as the former’s, neither engine should prove troublesome if well maintained. And all this before we’ve even talked about the CR-V’s trump card, which is its voluminous interior, with space for three adults to sit comfortably in the back and a vast boot.

Price from: £1,700

We found: 2010 CR-V 2.2 CTDi ES, 91,000 miles, full service history, £4,990

Watch out for: Dual-mass flywheel and injector failure on diesels; premature clutch wear

And the £5,000 SUV to avoid at all costs…

Dodge Nitro (2007-2010)

Dodge Nitro

Granted, the Nitro isn’t without its good points. You get a lot of car for your money, which means it’s large inside and, as is often the case with American models, it’s also generously equipped.

However, you can say the same about many other cars you could buy for this money. With any of those, you wouldn’t have to live with the Nitro’s horribly low-rent interior, with its scratchy, sharp-edged plastics. Nor would you have to live with the noisy 2.8-litre diesel engine, or the rampant fuel consumption. The Nitro isn’t great to drive either, with a lumpen ride quality and wandering steering.

So yes, while it’s cheap, there’s a reason for that. The Nitro is best left on the shelf.

