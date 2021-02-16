Five Black-Owned Glassware Businesses to Shop Right Now
Beautify your home with gorgeous pieces from these black-owned companies:.Estelle Colored Glass.Marie Burgos Collection.Laguna Candles.Made By Rheal.SustainAble Home Goods
Beautify your home with gorgeous pieces from these black-owned companies:.Estelle Colored Glass.Marie Burgos Collection.Laguna Candles.Made By Rheal.SustainAble Home Goods
The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.
Online sleuths looked into Bozell because he wore the sweatshirt of a Christian school and he previously served as a girls' basketball coach.
Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.
Ghislaine Maxwell was "physically abused" by a correctional officer during a routine search in prison, her lawyer claimed on Tuesday. Maxwell, the former partner of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, was then threatened with retaliation after saying she would report the incident, the attorney added. Bobbi Sternheim made the allegation in a letter to New York judge Alison Nathan complaining about Maxwell’s conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," Ms Sternheim wrote. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer added in the letter. Maxwell’s lawyers have repeatedly complained about their client’s jail conditions in the hope of getting her released on bail. Ms Nathan most recently denied bail in December, deeming Maxwell a flight risk. Her attorneys say she is subjected to excessive surveillance, including a flashlight pointed at her cell every 15 minutes from 9:30 pm to 6:30 am. Maxwell is accused of recruiting underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell is due to go on trial this summer although it may be delayed due to the pandemic. Prosecutors also accuse the British socialite of lying in testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by long-time Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell, 59, faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted in the criminal case, which covers alleged crimes from 1994 to 1997.
The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters
President Biden claimed at one point during a CNN town hall on Tuesday that his administration came into office with no coronavirus vaccines available. Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 21, and the second dose in January. While discussing the issue of vaccine supply during the town hall, Biden initially said there were 50 million doses available when he assumed office. President Biden affirmed that Covid-19 vaccines will be widely available to the general public by the end of July. "By the end of July we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American." #BidenTownHall https://t.co/K3sxmUXFdG pic.twitter.com/xTkje54Aqx — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021 “We came into office, there were only 50 million doses that were available. By the end of July we’ll have over 600 million doses,” Biden told host Anderson Cooper. However, Biden also said “we got into office and found out…there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 10 million doses a day that were available.” (The Biden administration’s initial target was to administer 1 million vaccine doses per day, a pace already set by the time the president was sworn in.) “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but” one also needs “a vaccinator,” Biden subsequently told Cooper, when asked about the logistics of getting shots to Americans. The U.S. is currently administering coronavirus vaccine doses at a seven-day rolling average of 1.7 million per day, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. The pace of vaccinations has risen steadily since December 15, when a New York nurse received the first shot outside of a clinical trial. The Biden administration has downplayed the efforts of the previous administration in aiding the development and distribution of COVID vaccines. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccine production in an interview with Axios over the weekend, contradicting Dr. Fauci, who said in January “we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.”
"It’s a lie like Donald Trump won the election," said the MSNBC anchor.
The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.
Local leader blames ‘socialist’ government and people’s upbringing for their condition
The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.
Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the Brothers Grimm-esque saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.
"Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."
Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.
Officers handcuffed and detained the family’s 14-year-old son outside his home for over 30 minutes, refusing to allow him to seek his parents.
England's new COVID-19 hotel quarantine system for arrivals from high-risk countries is running smoothly after it was introduced earlier on Monday, the health minister said. Britain has ramped up its border controls to stop new variants of the coronavirus entering the country. Arrivals into England from 33 "red list" countries, including Brazil and South Africa, must now spend 10 days quarantined in a hotel room at a cost of 1,750 pounds.
We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Ming, one half of the New York-based photographer duo The Bing Buzz, was walking in Astoria, Queens on Feb. 9 when she suddenly heard a boom, according to the pair's YouTube video posted on Feb. 11. After the second explosion, firefighters began evacuating people from the nearby buildings due to potentially high carbon monoxide levels. As Ming started to leave the area, a man approached her.
France's National Assembly passed a controversial bill on Tuesday aimed at curbing the rise of Islamism.The so-called anti separatism bill strengthens the state's oversight of mosques, schools and sports clubs.It also includes tough new measures against online apologists for acts of violence and cracks down on practices like forced marriage and virginity testing.The bill was brought forward by President Emmanuel Macron who said it will strengthen the country's secular principles.His party said the need for such a law was highlighted by the killing of a schoolteacher in Paris last October.Samuel Paty was beheaded by a teenage Islamist after he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on free speech.Less than a fortnight later, a church warden and two worshippers were killed in a basilica in Nice by a Tunisian Islamist.Guillaume Vuilletet is from the president's ruling party."The fight against 'separatism' has long been an imperative of national interest. The tragedy (Islamist killing of teacher Samuel Paty) has made it an urgent moral necessity. And so what is in this bill? First, it guarantees our need for secularism after major advances in our public actions. Second, it protects victims of 'separatism', be it physically or online."Tuesday's vote in the lower house was the first hurdle for a bill that's proved controversial on the left and right.Some on the left say it is an attack on France's five million Muslims, while critics on the right say it is too weak.Still - it sailed through with 347 votes in favor to 151 against.The legislation now moves to the Senate, where the centre-right opposition dominates.It's passage is seen as key to Macron's re-election hopes for 2022.French identity and domestic security are expected to be central issues in the presidential vote.
The veteran Fox Sports announcer also liked to sip a giant beer while calling baseball playoff games.
President enjoys a log fire for his dogs and an early night - a marked contrast to his TV-addicted predecessor