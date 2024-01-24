Five bodies found in El Mirage, San Bernardino Sheriff’s officials investigating scene

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s investigators responded to the report of five bodies that were found fatally shot in the El Mirage area west of Adelanto.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of five people whose bodies were found with gunshot wounds in the El Mirage area west of Adelanto.

At 8:16 p.m. on Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check in the area of Lessing Avenue and Chambray Street in El Mirage, according to sheriff’s dispatch call logs.

Soon after, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s specialized investigations division arrived at El Mirage, FOX11 reported.

Sheriff's officials have not released any information on the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 5 bodies found in El Mirage, San Bernardino sheriff investigates scene