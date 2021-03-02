Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Benzinga

Have you ever wondered what your returns would be today if you invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) 10 years ago? The Walt Disney Company is a global entertainment conglomerate that was founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy Disney. This mass media entertainment company operates under the names Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Productions. The Walt Disney Company first made shares available to the public on the stock market in 1940. Back then Disney offered 155,000 preferred shares at $25 each and 600,000 shares of common stock at $5 per share. On March 2nd, 2011 Walt Disney stock prices were set at $43.02 per share. Today exactly ten years later Walt Disney share prices have skyrocketed up to $194.98. If you'd invested $1,000 in Walt Disney Company back in 2011, then today that investment would be worth $4,998.15. You would have seen a 17.43% return on your investment with a total profit of $3,398.15. The Walt Disney Company has continued to inspire the world through various iconic films, innovative technologies, and theme parks which are located across the country. Disney common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and you can buy and sell shares directly through The Walt Disney Company Investment Plan. In 2020, The Walt Disney Company was forced to shut down its theme parks, and Disney Cruise Lines due to the coronavirus. Theme park revenue dropped by 53% down to $3.59 billion this past year. The Walt Disney Company had a rough year in 2020 due to the global pandemic forcing them to shut down many operations, but recently the company has been trending upward on the stock market. Disney stocks have shown to be a great investment due to streaming services performing well. Disney recently reported that their Disney + subscribers were up 73.7 million and all of their streaming numbers have been quite impressive. On March 18th The Walt Disney Theme Park called A Touch Of Disney will be welcoming guests again. The DisneyWorld Theme Park also may be opening back up soon due to Covid-19 case counts continuing to drop in Orlando, Florida. Disney has managed to dominate the streaming market with the introduction of Disney Plus, which has a vast library of amazing films and TV shows to choose from. In the past 3 months Disney Plus has added over 21 million subscribers to the platform. If Disney builds upon their momentum, 2021 may see the same amount of success from previous years if not more. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public OfferingsLet's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs: AdvisorShares, Amplify, MicroSectors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.