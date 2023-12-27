These five businesses opened in Springfield in 2023, here's what to know about them

The line grows outside the new Raising Cane's restaurant in Springfield as it gets closer to opening time Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

It was a busy year for business openings in Springfield, as some heavy hitters came to the Capital City for the first time.

Raising Cane's provided their chicken finger meals in Southwest Plaza, while Academy Sports + Outdoors opened just down the road. Sierra became the newest member of the TJ Maxx family to arrive in Springfield, while a sea of new restaurants and shops provided Springfield new shopping and dining opportunities.

More: 'A very sad community': Three members of same family killed in Cass County

Here's a look at five new Springfield businesses that opened in 2023:

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Opened: March 7

Details: The opening of yet another chicken chain in Springfield – the likes of KFC, Popeyes and Chick-fil-a are already in the city – brought out crowds including people who already had been to other locations in the St. Louis and Chicago areas.

Raising Cane's looks to set itself apart through a simple menu – chicken fingers, French fries, cole slaw, Texas toast, and soft drinks, nothing more, nothing less.

The Springfield locale at 3100 West White Oaks Drive was the second opened in central Illinois in less than a month – a store in Champaign opened on Feb. 28.

Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Park

Opened: Nov. 3

Details: After a soft opening period in October, Malibu Jack's officially swung open its doors in November, providing a unique experience at White Oaks Mall in the former home of Bergner's.

Called an "indoor theme park," the company combines attractions like an arcade, go-karts, motion simulators, and rides with dining, a bowling alley, and laser tag to create an experience suited for all ages. Each ride and attraction, with the exception of dining, requires "Malibu Bucks", allowing people to put a certain dollar amount on a special card and swipe in order to access those attractions.

The company also hosts parties and other special events.

The product of Kentucky-based entertainment provider Jester FEC, the Springfield Malibu Jack's is the first location in Illinois for the chain, with four other stores in Kentucky and Indiana.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Opened: Nov. 16

Details: Based out of Katy, Texas, Academy Sports + Outdoors opened inside the former Gordman's space at Southwest Plaza III, providing Old Navy with a neighbor after Bed, Bath and Beyond and Sports Authority both closed.

The Springfield location is the third to open in Illinois, with a Peoria location having opened on July 7, joining a previously-opened store in O'Fallon in the Metro East.

The company sells sporting goods, athletic wear, camping and backyard equipment, and hunting and fishing licenses.

Sierra

Opened: Nov. 17

Details: White Oaks Plaza is home to a second member of the TJX Companies chain, with Sierra opening about a month ago steps away from Springfield's TJ Maxx store.

It's the seventh location in Illinois for the chain, which focuses on outdoor gear and lifestyle wear for all ages. The location had formerly been home to Overstock Furniture and Mattress, Kids 'R' Us, and Babies 'R' Us.

More: 'I miss him so much': Earl Moore Jr.'s mother grieves as anniversary of his death nears

The Railyard

Opened: Nov. 3

Details: This unique dining option had been in the works for two years before it finally opened, just steps away from the 6th Street rail viaduct on the site of several famed Springfield steakhouses – Charlie R's, Gallagher's, Jim's Steak House and originally, the Black Angus (no relation to the national chain).

It's an example of al fresco dining, with a single building being supported by three converted shipping containers, each selling a different culinary experience to the customer. Among the dining options are Zuba's Cafe and Creamery, El Taco Guapo, Tare Ramen and Ernie's Texas BBQ.

The location also offers indoor and outdoor seating, with the outdoor options being closed during the winter months. Zuba's, which operates out of the permanent building, will remain open year-round.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Here are five businesses that opened up shop in Springfield in 2023