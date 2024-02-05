Five candidates running for two seats on Greendale School Board

Five candidates are running for two seats on the Greendale School Board. A primary election will be held Feb. 20.

Five candidates are running for two open seats on the Greendale School Board.

Incumbent Mary Grogan, along with challengers Brian Bock, Elise Ciske, Kristin Settle and Michael Wiedel, will face off in a primary election Feb. 20. Incumbent Joe Crapitto is not running for re-election.

The primary will reduce the candidate field to four, and the four who advance to the April election will run for the two open seats. The two candidates receiving the most votes in April's election will each win three-year terms.

The Journal Sentinel sent the candidates three questions: their top priority for the Greendale School District; whether they support the Greendale School District's proposed operational referendum, which goes to voters in April; and their thoughts on book removals and restrictions. Wiedel declined to answer the Journal Sentinel's questions.

The proposed referendum, if approved by voters, would provide the school district with an additional $2.5 million each year for five years starting in the 2024-25 school year and ending in the 2028-29 school year, totaling $12.5 million.

Brian Bock

Brian Bock

Age: 40

Past political experience: None

Community involvement: Greendale Lions Member; SC Wave Rec. Soccer Coach; Greendale Jr. Panther Basketball coach

Occupation: Pharmacist

Contact info: Brian@brianbockforgsdschoolboard.com

If elected, what would be your top priority for the Greendale School District and how would you address it?

My top priority for GSD would be to ensure that our schools are fully funded to allow our children to be free to learn with an education that prepares them for the future of their choice. There are two parts to my advocacy for the students. First, I would do my part to ensure we are using funds appropriately to support GSD students. Second, I would advocate at the state and local level for appropriate and total funding for our public schools.

Do you support or oppose the proposed operational referendum and what are your reasons for doing so?

I fully support the operational referendum. Greendale School District administration has maintained a very efficient budget while maintaining a high level of services. This referendum is not an increase in local taxes. This referendum allows the district to use money already taxed for and approved to be used by our community for prepayment of debt and moves money to the district operational budget, above the archaic state limits, to continue the same services currently provided to make up for the lack of state funding to cover inflationary costs.

What are your thoughts on book removals or restrictions?

Book removals/restrictions are inappropriate and a waste of time for school districts. Parents have every right to monitor and edit what their children read, but every parent gets that choice. Book restrictions limit other parents’ right to choose. I believe in our trained educators being judicious in their selections of books and readings for our local schools. I have seen firsthand how our local Greendale School District teachers look at curriculums and edit the curriculum to ensure our children get the best and most appropriate material.

Elise Ciske

Elise Ciske

Age: Did not provide

Past political experience: None

Community involvement: Greendale Lions Club Treasurer; Assistant Director SC Wave Greendale U7/U8; College Park PTO

Occupation: Sales executive

Contact info: eliseciske4schoolboard@gmail.com

If elected, what would be your top priority for the Greendale School District and how would you address it?

Securing fiscal responsibility for taxpayers while providing top-notch education for students. I think it’s incredibly important to keep student education and experience as the #1 goal, and not forget taxpayers. The school board is a collaborative team, we would need to work together as a group with school administration, use data, dive into the budget, and get creative. While continuing to advocate at state and federal levels to increase school funding as it is not matching inflation. I am confident that working as a team we would be able to address any budget concerns.

Do you support or oppose the proposed operational referendum and what are your reasons for doing so?

Yes, I support the referendum. I have a student in the district and another in fall. As a taxpayer not currently on the school board, I want my kids and kids in the community to have good schools. Thinking as a board member and taking into consideration community members who don’t have students in the district. Homes maintaining their value is more than likely important, our schools play a big part in that. Many people assume “referendum” means a big tax increase. This isn’t the case here; we are talking less than a 1% tax increase if passed.

What are your thoughts on book removals or restrictions?

This is an outdated question in my opinion, with the internet and many/most children having phones, they have access to everything. I think it’s important that parents have conversations with their children and set boundaries with them about their family beliefs and encourage their children to read stories/books that fit within those beliefs. It’s hard for educators and librarians to determine what students should or shouldn’t read with the diversity of families.

Mary Grogan

Mary Grogan

Age: 57

Past political experience: Sauk Prairie School Board 2012-2015; Greendale School Board 2021-2024

Community Involvement: Greendale School District Strategic Planning Committee 2017; Greendale Veterans Memorial Committee 2016-present; Greendale High School Theater Volunteer 2016-present; (Greendale) Lion's 4th Fest Volunteer; Greendale Village Days Volunteer; J & J Summer Bash Volunteer; Greendale Hay Days Volunteer; Dickens of a Village Volunteer (2021-present); Liaison to the Greendale Village Board; Greendale School Board Liaison to Highland View Elementary; Church Festival Volunteer.

Occupation: School counselor

Contact info: reelectgroganGSB@gmail.com; Facebook: Mary L. Grogan - Greendale School Board

If elected, what would be your top priority for the Greendale School District and how would you address it?

I have three degrees in education. I would accomplish this goal through progress monitoring with the help of the Superintendent & Director of Equity, Curriculum & Instruction. In July 2023, Wisconsin adopted Act 20. This new law requires school districts to evaluate 4K-3rd grade students on phonemic awareness, letter sound knowledge, decoding skills, alphabet knowledge, and oral vocabulary. This is accomplished by adopting Science of Reading curriculums. For more information on the Act 20 movement, please listen to the podcast: Sold A Story. Continuous academic improvement is my top priority for Greendale schools.

Do you support or oppose the proposed operational referendum and what are your reasons for doing so?

As Vice President of the Greendale School Board, I cannot campaign for or against Greendale School District's five year $12.5 million operating referendum. I can say that the school board voted 4-1 to put the question to the voters on April 2, 2024, and if anyone is interested in watching the discussion that took place to that end, they can search the Greendale School District's YouTube channel for the recordings of the following meetings: October 23, 2023; Nov. 6, 2023; Nov. 13, 2023; and a joint meeting hosted by the Greendale Village Board on Nov. 28, 2023.

What are your thoughts on book removals or restrictions?

Greendale School Board Policy 2522 was adopted on July 19, 2023, and in part reads: "Parents of children attending school in the District and District residents may request a formal reconsideration of the inclusion of specific material in a school library. Requests made under this policy relate to library materials only and not to curriculum-related materials. Complaints concerning curriculum-related materials, such as textbooks, are governed by Policy 9130." In summary, school libraries provide resources that reflect the student body, the pluralistic nature of American society and represent perspectives held in the world more broadly.

Kristin Settle

Kristin Settle

Age: 46Past political experience: None Community involvement: School and event volunteer; past PTO president at Highland View Elementary; and recipient of the Bruce Paprocki Distinguished Volunteer Award at Highland View Occupation: Communications professional Contact info: kristinforgreendaleschools@gmail.com; Friendsofkristinsettle@gmail.com; Kristinforgreendaleschools.org; on Facebook at @KristinforGreendaleSchools

If elected, what would be your top priority for the Greendale School District and how would you address it?

Short term: My top priority would be the fiscal issues currently facing the district. State funding has remained stagnant while costs have increased. We have to address this while pursuing excellence in the classroom and maintaining fiscal accountability. Long term: My priority would be ensuring we continue to educate students to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving world. This includes embracing and harnessing AI capabilities, expanding diversity and inclusion programs, understanding geopolitical issues, and of course attracting and retaining top talent to work with Greendale students.

Do you support or oppose the proposed operational referendum and what are your reasons for doing so?

I fully endorse the referendum. State law has a formula which determines how much a school district can spend and any spending above that level requires voter approval, which I support. This referendum question is not to borrow money. It asks residents to set a budget for more than the state-imposed limits, which have not been adjusted to keep up with inflation. Greendale schools would not take on additional debt nor pay interest. The cost per year is approximately $13 for a $250,000 home. Passage is essential to keeping Greendale a district of choice.

What are your thoughts on book removals/restrictions?

Schools exist to educate, to spark curiosity, and provide a safe space for discussion. All students should have the freedom to access age appropriate materials to enhance their learning, better understand the world, and shape their values. Parents should also be having open conversations about ideas presented in school to help inform these same concepts. I do not support mass censorship. I do support the freedom to opt out of a school-assigned book or project based on personal objections, but those instances should be rare. I also support ongoing dialogue between teachers, parents, and administration regarding Greendale policies.

Contact Alec Johnson at (262) 875-9469 or alec.johnson@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AlecJohnson12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Five candidates running for two seats on Greendale School Board