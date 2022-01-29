Five charged in fatal shooting of Texas deputy





Five people have been charged in connection with the death of Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway, who was shot and killed last Sunday.

Houston police announced on Thursday that a suspect in the shooting, Oscar Rosales, was found in Mexico on Wednesday and brought back to Texas to be charged. A judge ordered him to be held without bond.

On Friday, four additional individuals were charged with assisting Rosales after the alleged murder, NBC News reported. Police said two were charged with tampering with evidence after they were allegedly seen cleaning the suspect's vehicle and two others were charged with hindering prosecution.

Precinct Constable Ted Heap said last Sunday that Galloway had been "brutally murdered" after "attempting to make a traffic stop." The deputy was shot multiple times.

In the Thursday press conference, the county's district attorney said Rosales had a criminal record in multiple countries and was wanted in El Salvador for a murder back in the 1990s.

She said Rosales's alleged crime of killing an officer either ends with life in prison or the death penalty, and her office will go for the death penalty.

Galloway was on the force for 12 years and is survived by his sister and daughter.