Five children dead in Ohio house fire: local media

By Gabriella Borter

(Reuters) - Five children ranging in age from one to nine have died following an overnight house fire in Youngstown, Ohio, local media reported on Monday.

The local fire department arrived at the scene in Youngstown, about 75 miles southeast of Cleveland, shortly before midnight and found flames had engulfed the front of the house, according to NBC-affiliate WFMJ TV.

Youngstown fire officials were not immediately available for comment on Monday.

Two children died inside the home and three were rescued but died in a nearby hospital, the TV station reported. The children were 9, 3, 2, and two were 1 year old.

A woman, whom the TV station said was the mother of the children, survived. She and at least one firefighter were hospitalized with injuries.

The fire department investigators told local media that they were still looking into the cause on Monday but did not suspect foul play.





(Reporting by Gabriella Borter in New York; Editing by Scott Malone)