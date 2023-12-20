Five children die in Arizona house fire as father did Christmas shopping

Five children died in a house fire in Arizona while their father was out shopping for Christmas.

Four boys – aged two, five, 11 and 13 – and a four-year-old girl were home alone in Bullhead City, Arizona, when a fire broke out just before 5pm on Saturday. Within five minutes firefighters were on the scene and reported the blaze was out at 5.03pm. But by then it was too late.

Neighbors attempted to rescue those inside the duplex using a ladder before first responders arrived, but their efforts were in vain.

The children’s father was out shopping for groceries and gifts for two and a half hours, he told investigators.

Details of how the fire started have not yet been publicly announced, but authorities said the fire probably originated in the foyer of the home and traveled up the only staircase.

Bullhead City police said it was probably “impossible for the children in the upstairs bedroom to get out of the residence safely”.

The children’s identities have not been released yet pending results from Mohave county medical examiner’s office, but neighbors said they were siblings with the exception of the 11-year old, who was described as a relative.

In a video address, the Bullhead police chief, Robert Trebes, said: “Our city is dealing with a horrific tragedy. The loss of five children in a residential fire. Now is the season when we should be spending time with our loved ones and embracing the joys of the holidays. However, our community is suffering. And the parents and loved ones of those who perished in this fire Saturday night are grieving. On behalf of the Bullhead City police department, we offer our deepest condolences and prayers.”

He added: “Like you, we want answers, too – to try to understand what happened and bring some closure and peace to parents and families involved.”

A memorial was held on Wednesday. Flowers and stuffed toys were left at the entrance of the home.

Bullhead City’s mayor, Steve D’Amico, called the tragedy “the community’s loss”.

“We’re grieving with you.”