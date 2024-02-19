Five children evacuated from Kherson Oblast

A 14-year-old orphan girl and four other children along with their parents were brought back to the territory controlled by Ukraine from the occupied left (east) bank of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Оblast Military Аdministration

Quote: "A 14-year-old orphan girl. She lived with her grandmother. And now her closest person has died. The child was left alone under the occupation. It's hard to imagine what the girl experienced and felt.

But today, she is on free Ukrainian land. Where she'll be taken care of. The child is one of those who was brought back from the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast."

Details: Four more children and their parents were brought back together with her. These are two families. Adults requested the charity organisation Save Ukraine for help.

According to Prokudin, 16 children from Kherson Oblast have been brought back since the beginning of the year.

