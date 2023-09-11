Five children found in police raid on Sara Sharif’s grandfather’s home

The children apparently travelled to the UK with Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool, pictured

Five children who travelled from the UK to Pakistan with the father of Sara Sharif have all been found by police at her grandfather’s house.

Muhammad Sharif, Sara’s grandfather, said the children had been hiding inside his home but did not say how long they had been there.

Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, his partner, Beinash Batool, and brother Faisal Malik, who are all wanted by police in the UK following the girl’s death last month, were not present when the raid was carried out on Monday.

A heavy contingent of police including women constables raided the house and Muhammad’s general store at Kadi-Janjeel village in north-eastern city of Jhelum in Pakistan.

“Police took Urfan’s three sons and two daughters in custody,” a relative of Sharif, who identified himself as Imran Ahmad told The Telegraph.

Children were recovered

“They (police) also broke CCTV cameras and seized the DVR,” Ahmad said.

Police confirmed to The Telegraph that the children were recovered from the house but they were returned to their grandfather on Monday night.

Sources said that the trio are believed to be hiding in neighbouring Pakistan administered Kashmir where multiple locations were raided today to nab them.

Police have been exerting immense pressure on the relatives of Sharif by raiding their properties and detaining them for questioning to get the clues of their whereabouts.

Muhammad accused Pakistani police officers of destroying CCTV cameras and damaging the gates at his home.

He had previously issued repeated denials of being in contact with his fugitive son and having knowledge of the family’s whereabouts.

Sara was found dead at her home in Woking after officers were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, at about 2.50am on Aug 10, Surrey Police have previously said.

Sara Sharif was found dead at home in Surrey on August 10

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Last week, Sara’s father and stepmother accused the media of “making up lies” about them as they spoke publicly for the first time about her death.

Speaking in a video released by Sky News, Urfan and Batool said they were willing to co-operate with authorities and “fight our case in court”, but did not specifically state a return to the UK.

Urfan and Batool said they were willing to co-operate with authorities and “fight our case in court”, but did not specifically state a return to the UK.

In the footage, the husband and wife, sat side-by-side on a sofa as she read out a prepared statement.

“Firstly, I would like to talk about Sara. Sara’s death was an incident. Our family in Pakistan are severely affected by all that is going on,” Batool said.

She said she was worried for the family’s safety and accused the media of issuing incorrect information and “making up lies”.

Running out of food

“Imran [one of Urfan’s brothers] did not give a statement that Sara fell down the stairs and broke her neck. This was spread through a Pakistani media outlet.”

Batool claimed the family were now running out of food and unable to venture outside.

“All of our family members have gone into hiding as everyone is scared for their safety. The kids are unable to attend school as they’re afraid to leave the house. No one is leaving the house.

“The groceries have run out and there is no food for the kids as the adults are unable to leave their homes out of fear for safety.”

In her final remarks, Batool indicated the family was ready to speak to police in the UK.

“Lastly, we are willing to cooperate with the UK authorities and fight our case in court,” she added.

The BBC reported that Batool stated the family were forced into hiding over fears Pakistani police will torture and kill them.

In response, Mehmood Bajwa, a police chief in Jhelum, said allegations of harassment and torture of Urfan’s family members were false.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.