Five Children, Including 17-Month-Old, Die in Indiana House Fire

Five children, including a 17-month-old, died after a house fire broke out Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana. Officers responding to the blaze confronted intense flames at the scene, where many of the victims were trapped on the second floor. The crews rescued six children from the burning home, but five of them later died. The sole survivor was transported to a pediatric burn center in Indianapolis for treatment. The cause of the fire, which crews battled for around three hours, is under investigation. One adult was in the house at the time of the fire and was uninjured, ABC News reported. “None of us could even imagine what yesterday entailed,” Fire Chief Carl Buchanon said at a press conference. “Our hearts are low and feeling very saddened right now.” South Bend Mayor James Mueller called it a “horrific tragedy.”

