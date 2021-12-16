Five children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

The Daily Beast

InstagramA 42-year-old Hollywood wannabe has reportedly been arrested on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the mysterious deaths of a 24-year-old Instagram model and her friend.Brandt Osborn, who originally hails from Staten Island, was one of three men arrested Wednesday over the November deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday. David Pearce, 37, and Michael Ansbach, 47, were identified as the other two men ta