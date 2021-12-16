Five children killed in Australia bouncy castle tragedy
Five children have died and four others are injured after falling from a bouncy castle that was blown into the air in Australia, in an incident authorities describe as ‘heartbreaking’.
Five children died in Australia after falling from a bouncy castle lifted by high winds. Images showed officers consoling one another at the scene.
Amazon worker Leslie Campbell said she believes she would've been fired for missing work because of the tornadoes if Dave Clark didn't see her tweet.
InstagramA 42-year-old Hollywood wannabe has reportedly been arrested on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the mysterious deaths of a 24-year-old Instagram model and her friend.Brandt Osborn, who originally hails from Staten Island, was one of three men arrested Wednesday over the November deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday. David Pearce, 37, and Michael Ansbach, 47, were identified as the other two men ta
Many new details have unfolded since Kamarie’s mother reported her missing Monday morning. Here’s what we know from law enforcement, and what we’ve discovered about suspect Jeremy Williams’ history.
"We expect more arrests to be made," the brother of student-athlete Cole Hagan, said. "But things are moving in the right direction and we're grateful for that."
Instagram model Christy Giles and her friend were both mysteriously dropped off at two separate Los Angeles hospitals last month.
Investigators have identified remains found in Twinsburg as those of Frank Little Jr. Little was a member of The O'Jays in the '60s.
Missing Najib “Jubi” Monsif has been found dead, according to Scottsdale police. Twenty-year-old Monsif went missing in September from Scottsdale.
‘She regularly complains about what certain things are costing her for the maintenance and repair of her properties.’
Some residents of the San Francisco area are leaving cars unlocked, windows rolled down and trunks open in order to combat the spike in car break-ins.
She waited for two years to tell him. The post Woman leaves boyfriend heartbroken after revealing her ‘secret’ financial situation: ‘You need to be honest’ appeared first on In The Know.
The first rule of r/DuggarsSnark is that there are no fans allowed.
Derick Dillard spoke out against his father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar following Josh Duggar's conviction of possessing and receiving child pornography.
Jason Hitch, who appeared on the second season of the TLC reality series '90 Day Fiancé,' has died from complications of COVID-19 at 45.
A woman accused of smoking fentanyl with her 11-year-old daughter was recently arrested but died while in Kitsap County Jail
Bingham County SheriffAn Idaho sheriff is facing felony charges for allegedly losing it on a church youth group, pulling a gun on their leader and threatening to shoot.Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has been charged by the Idaho attorney general in connection with the Nov. 9 incident, which began when a Latter-day Saints youth group was delivering messages of thanks shaped like turkeys to those in their congregation, EastIdahoNews.com reports. A group of seven girls between age 12 and 16,
Dozens of Kentuckians died in the tornadoes that devastated much of Western Kentucky over the weekend. Here's what to know about the victims.
A blown tire transformed a drive home across Interstate 75 into a tragic plunge into an Alligator Alley canal Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A Chinese man who claimed to be a victim of school bullying before being found dead by local fishermen has sparked calls for an end to an ongoing social epidemic. What happened: Zhou Peng, 26, was found dead in the waters near Zhoushan in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province on Dec. 1, according to China News. On Nov. 28, he posted an apparent suicide note on Weibo, in which he talked about being bullied because he was “effeminate.”
What started off as a joke between the author and her husband quickly turned into a lifesaver when she was experiencing PPD and intrusive thoughts.