Five children killed in South Bend, Indiana house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS) -- Five children died in a house fire Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana, according to the city's fire department.

Five children were killed in a house fire Sunday evening in South Bend. One child was taken to Indianapolis to be treated for burns. / Credit: WSBT





A sixth child was transported by air to a pediatric burn center in Indianapolis.

When firefighters arrived, the home in the 200 block of North LaPorte Avenue was engulfed in flames, with the children trapped on the second floor.

Despite intense flames and smoke, firefighters were able to locate the six children on the second floor.

"As we mourn the lives lost, we also extend our deepest sympathies to the families affected by this tragedy," the fire department said in a news release. "The South Bend Fire Department is committed to providing support to these families during this difficult time and is working closely with local and state authorities to investigate the cause of the fire."

One firefighter was injured when he fell from the second floor to the first. The fire department said he was treated at the hospital and is now recovering at home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

