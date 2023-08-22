Five Cities Fire Authority Chief announces retirement

TechCrunch

YouTube announced today how it plans to approach the impact AI technology is having on the music industry with regard to its video hosting platform and its existing partnerships across the music industry, including with artists, labels and other rightsholders. While the company is bullish on AI's potential to "enhance music's unique creative expression," it also says it needs to ensure the integrity of artists' work is protected. To that end, the company is launching something it's calling YouTube's Music AI Incubator, to help inform its approach to AI by working with artists, songwriters and producers across the industry to make decisions about how to proceed.