Five Cities Fire Authority Chief announces retirement
Five Cities Fire Authority Chief announces retirement
Five Cities Fire Authority Chief announces retirement
The cost of healthcare in retirement is worth considering when planning your budget, Kerry Hannon writes.
Baby boomers born from 1960 to 1965 are in big trouble when it comes to retirement savings. The so-called late boomers, nearing retirement, have less wealth than earlier boomer cohorts, including paltry 401(k) assets, according to a new white paper.
In the second quarter, the tally of folks taking hardship withdrawals from their 401(k) was up 12% compared to the first three months of the year and leapt 36% year over year.
Cancel cable and save money — these streaming wizards let you enjoy Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more.
Amazon will continue adding more FAST channels over time, the company wrote in the press release. First introduced in May, Fire TV Channels are available on Fire TV-branded smart TVs and streaming devices. Customers can find the Fire TV Channels app via the “Your Apps and Channels” section, the Free icon in the navigation bar or labeled content rows throughout the Fire TV user interface.
And that can also clean up any, uh, questionable messes.
SpaceX is expanding its rideshare program with a new series of missions aimed at meeting the demand for launches to mid-inclination orbits. The new program, which was quietly announced at a space industry conference earlier this month, is the latest sign that SpaceX intends to take no prisoners in the small launch market.
Washington’s Jennifer Cohen will replace Mike Bohn as USC's athletic director. Bohn abruptly resigned in May.
Beamer, a no-code platform to build tools for measuring and monitoring product engagement, last week announced that it received a $20 million investment from Camber Partners, Beamer's first outside round of funding. Newly appointed CEO Satya Ganni says that the proceeds will be put toward building additional product lines targeted at product managers and marketers and driving the growth of Beamer's existing solutions. "With customers like Atlassian, Freshworks, Hotjar, MongoDB, Unbounce, CloudKitchens, Linktree and Zenefits, Beamer's mission is to help companies all across the globe build better products," he told TechCrunch via email.
Tropical Storm Hilary pummeled Southern California on Sunday, unleashing flash floods, mudslides, downed trees and power outages. According to forecasters, Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.
Apple announced today several new updates to its podcast creator tools, including, most notably, the addition of Subscription Analytics within Apple Podcasts Connect -- the dashboard where podcasters track how their listeners engage with their shows. In addition, Apple says it's expanding its Delegated Delivery offering, which allows creators to publish their subscriber episodes from other hosting providers. Podcast subscriptions were first launched on Apple Podcasts two years ago, and now there are thousands of shows offering subscriptions, says Apple, ranging from those produced by larger media organizations to those from independent creators.
After voicing Mario for the past 27 years, Charles Martinet will no longer be voicing the character.
YouTube announced today how it plans to approach the impact AI technology is having on the music industry with regard to its video hosting platform and its existing partnerships across the music industry, including with artists, labels and other rightsholders. While the company is bullish on AI's potential to "enhance music's unique creative expression," it also says it needs to ensure the integrity of artists' work is protected. To that end, the company is launching something it's calling YouTube's Music AI Incubator, to help inform its approach to AI by working with artists, songwriters and producers across the industry to make decisions about how to proceed.
Carmona dedicated the only goal in the final to the mother of her best friend, who recently passed away. After the match, she was given the news of her own father's death.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
The singer is celebrating her decade-old album with a week of special events.
Jimmy Graham was released from the hospital Saturday morning and is back with the Saints.
For tens of thousands of migrants willing to endure the arduous, and often dangerous, months-long journey to America, the prospect of making an honest living and safety is enough to justify the voyage. But now that they’re here, some say the U.S. is nothing like they had imagined.
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.