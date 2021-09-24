Five climbers die on Russia's Mount Elbrus
A Russian Emergencies Ministry photo shows rescuers on Mount Elbrus after a group of climbers was struck by severe weather conditions while at an altitude of over 5,000 metres (16,000 feet)
Five climbers have died after getting caught in a sudden snowstorm on Russia's Mount Elbrus, according to officials.It’s the highest mountain in Europe.Dramatic footage, seen here, showed the 14 other members of the party being rescued in high winds and low visibility amid temperatures of minus -4 Fahrenheit.The group of Russian climbers sent out a mayday call just after 5 p.m. local time on Thursday (September 23), according to the regional emergency ministry.Eleven of the survivors were taken to hospital.A climb organizer told TASS news Agency that one woman fell ill and died in the arms of one of the guides.He said another climber broke his leg as he was coming down and the party decided to split into three groups depending on who could go fastest.Mount Elbrus rises over 18,500 feet just north of Russia’s border with Georgia.It’s infamous for sudden changes in weather and challenging climbing conditions.
