Five common (and costly) car finance traps – and how to avoid them

Five common car finance traps that can cost you thousands – and how to avoid them

Owning your own car outright is increasingly becoming a thing of the past, as swathes of drivers turn to car finance to fund their set of wheels.

While this kind of borrowing offers a way to access newer and perhaps better quality vehicles than your budget might otherwise allow, it also comes with a list of tricky terms that could mean you end up paying over the odds.

Car finance is big business. Borrowing deals exceeded £40bn in 2022, equating to an average debt of more than £25,000 per person, according to consumer advice site The Car Expert.

The most common form of credit is Personal Contract Purchase (PCP), accounting for around nine out of 10 car finance deals. These contracts split the cost of the vehicle into monthly payments over a set period of time – usually between two and four years.

When your contract is up you won’t have paid off the cost of the car – instead, you’ll need to make a significant “balloon payment” of whatever’s remaining if you want to keep the car. If you can’t afford it, you’ll either need to give the car back or part-exchange it for another vehicle.

“These loans are an incredibly complicated way to pay for a car and come with a considerable number of clauses and catches,” said consumer rights expert Martyn James.

“The structure of this type of loan makes it seem like the more expensive vehicle is within your price range. In reality, you’re shelling out for something you probably won’t be able to buy outright, and is expensive to insure, run and repair.”

This complexity seems to be leading to a number of unhappy customers. The number of complaints about car finance almost doubled in the last financial year, according to the Financial Ombudsman Service, and Mr James fears this is just the beginning.

He said: “There are indications we will be seeing a lot more people seeking help with matters such as mis-selling, add-on insurance products, and issues at the end of the agreement.”

To prevent you having a similarly bad experience, Telegraph Money reveals how to avoid some of the common car finance traps.

1. Borrowing more than you can afford

With PCP, a form of “hire purchase”, you pay an initial deposit upfront, and then take out a credit agreement (with interest) for the remaining value of the vehicle.

You’ll usually formally agree to make monthly instalments for the contracted period.

Stuart Masson of The Car Expert said: “A car finance agreement will usually last 48 months. You need to make sure you can afford the payment every single month, without exception.”

With this in mind, it’s important to make sure your budget will stretch to make these payments. Car finance companies will usually carry out credit checks and income assessments before drawing up a contract, all of which are designed to prevent anyone borrowing more than they can afford – but the onus is on you to make sure you’re on top of your budgeting.

This can prove more difficult if you haven’t factored in additional costs, such as servicing, road tax, insurance, fuel and parking costs.

According to estimates from The Car Expert, average car costs can amount to more than £200 a month, on top of the car finance payments. Then there’s unexpected expenses that could crop up at any time, such as breakdowns, punctures and accident damage.

The best way to avoid stretching yourself too thin is to check extremely carefully at the outset to ensure the arrangement is affordable. If not, be prepared to walk away.

2. Sky-high interest rates

Interest rates have been rising a lot over the last year, meaning it’s more important than ever to look closely at the finance deal you get offered. In some cases, you might end up with a rate that’s higher than what’s advertised.

Mr Masson said: “New cars are often sold with an advertised finance package, so you need to make sure you’re getting that offer, and not a higher rate.”

As with credit cards, regulatory rules require that at least 51pc of applicants receive the advertised rate, meaning up to 49pc of people won’t be offered it. Higher interest rates are usually offered to those with poor credit scores.

If you want to take out finance for a used car, the interest rate you’re offered is down to the finance company or dealership.

Mr Masson said: “The firm will go with the rate they think they can get away with. Most customers don’t realise they can negotiate on this, just as you can on the price of the car.”

The key is to shop around and find the best rate you can. Aside from this, taking steps to improve your credit score could potentially help you bag a better rate.

Simple actions, such as getting registered on the electoral roll, and making sure you pay bills on time, can all go towards boosting your rating.

Crucially, you must always read your paperwork in full. This includes both the vehicle sales contract and the finance contract.

Mr Masson added: “Too many people sign very expensive agreements without actually reading them – and then get very upset afterwards.”

Now read: Seven ways credit cards rip you off – and what to do about it

3. Costly final ‘balloon payment’

With a PCP arrangement, if you want to buy the car outright, a final “balloon payment” must be paid at the end of the loan – this is the projected future value of the vehicle.

Mr Masson said: “This is typically a significant amount of money that many drivers do not thoroughly consider when signing the agreement. Often consumers find their financial situation has changed, and they are unable to pay the final amount owed.”

Campaigners are calling on the industry to be more transparent about what PCP deals entail.

Mr Masson said: “It needs to be made clear that these are purchase agreements, and that the balloon payment is part of the total amount borrowed.”

This is a view shared by Mr James. He said: “The dealer needs to make it clear how the deal works, and the charges you might face. They should not over-promise, and should explain how they have worked out the balloon payment.”

One way to avoid this expense is by exiting an agreement early. With car finance, you can settle at any time and, while there will be a fee for doing this, the amount charged will usually be more than offset by the interest you save.

Mr Masson said: “Each month, payment on your finance includes interest. As you only have to repay the capital each month, and not the interest, it’s likely to be cheaper to settle early, than keep paying until the end of the agreement.”

For example, say you wish to exit a four-year agreement after just one year. Your settlement amount will be less than the total of the three remaining years of payments. This is because you don’t have to pay another three years of interest on those payments.

Mr Masson added: “You may have to fork out a few hundred pounds in fees, but you could save hundreds, or even thousands, in interest.”

Your finance company can calculate a settlement figure for you at any time.

4. Risk of negative equity if the car gets written off

If your car is written off (if it gets stolen, or damaged beyond repair), your insurance company will write a cheque for its value at the time, according to Mr Masson.

But even a decent settlement sum may not cover the amount you still owe to the finance company to pay off your arrangement, due to the interest you’re paying in addition to the value of the car.

Mr Masson said: “If you end up in this situation, you are in negative equity, and this can be a real problem.”

It’s worth pointing out that if you have a new car you will be in negative equity for most of your car finance agreement. This is because the value of your car reduces as soon as you use it.

Mr Masson warned: “This could mean you have to pay the finance company additional money to clear the finance on a car that’s been written off. You can get insurance policies, known as guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance, to cover for this negative equity. These are certainly worth a look.”

If you do opt for one of these policies, shop around for the best deal – car dealers may offer them, but they may not be the cheapest.

5. Expensive insurance extras

You’ll also need the usual type of car insurance, but be wary of getting stung for unnecessary extras.

Mr James said: “In the past, under a ‘hire purchase’ arrangement, the finance company had to deal with any repairs. But with the new PCP contracts, this isn’t the case.

“We now have a situation where the dealer will try and flog you extra insurance for things such as alloys, windshield damage, bumps and scratches. I knew someone who was sold more than £1,000 in extra insurance for his Land Rover.”

Once again you could get cover for all of these eventualities more cheaply with just a little research on alternative car insurance providers online.

Mr Masson added: “Remember none of these extra insurance products are compulsory. The only reason dealers sell them is because they make lots of money from doing so.”

The key is to evaluate your own needs and decide which products, if any, are worth your while.

Now read: Five reasons why insuring an electric car is a nightmare

If you feel you’ve been mis-sold or misled

Given the raft of issues which can arise with car finance, it’s vital you keep all your documents, along with details of what you understood about the deal from the person who sold it to you.

If you think you’ve been mis-sold or misled, and the dealer doesn’t sort the matter, you can take your case to the Financial Ombudsman.

Mr James said: “Don’t give up. Take it further.”

Now read: My tips for getting a refund (that even the savviest shopper should read)

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.