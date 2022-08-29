Five companies to add more than 400 new jobs in Columbus area

Advanced Drainage Systems is at 4640 Trueman Blvd. in Hilliard.

Five companies will expand in the Columbus area, adding about 435 new jobs, after being approved for Ohio Tax Credit Authority tax breaks on Monday.

The companies are:

Advanced Drainage to add 200 jobs

Advanced Drainage Systems plans to add a 107,000-square-foot expansion to its Hilliard operations, adding about 200 jobs.

The company, which produces plastic corrugated pipe for water drainage, employs about 4,500 workers, 400 of whom are in central Ohio.

Founded in 1966, Advanced Drainage has been based at 4640 Trueman Blvd. in Hilliard for about 20 years.

Water-management systems for agriculture still are part of the company’s services, but it chiefly builds and installs stormwater management systems that collect, treat and safely release stormwater runoff at commercial and residential developments.

Cologix launches $150 million expansion

Cologix, the Denver-based data center firm, plans to invest more than $150 million in its Worthington Woods Boulevard campus that will add 15 jobs, bringing its total Columbus-area headcount to 39.

The expansion is designed to help the company meet demand for cloud services and marks Cologix's second large investment in central Ohio.

“We are excited to finalize our second, multimillion-dollar investment in the Columbus region, a priority market for our hyperscale growth,” said Cologix President and Chief Revenue Officer Laura Ortman. “We are expanding our powerful capabilities to better serve our new and existing customers in Columbus and across the Midwest.”

Cologix operates 40 U.S. data centers, including three in the Columbus area.

Western Alliance Bank to open Columbus hub

Western Alliance Bank, based in Phoenix, plans to open a technology hub in central Ohio office that will employ about 150 workers.

The center will be the company's third technology employment hub in the U.S.

Western Alliance Bank operates individual, full-service banking brands and has offices in key markets nationwide. Managing about $5 billion in assets, the company employs about 3,200 workers in 60 offices.

Ultimate Solutions to add 30 jobs

Ultimate Solutions USA, which provides automation and other services to the life science industry, plans to invest $300,000 in a warehouse and office space at 845 Claycraft Road in Gahanna.

The expansion will add 30 jobs to the site, the company announced.

“The Columbus region’s deep experience in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries, combined with its growing life sciences cluster, made it a top choice for our U.S. expansion,” said Yoel Rivera, president of Ultimate Solutions USA.

The investment will allow the firm, based in Puerto Rico, to expand its training academy.

Urban Land Co. to add 40 workers

The Columbus-based real-estate company and property management firm Urban Land Co. and LINK plans to expand its Columbus office, adding about 40 jobs to the 26 workers already in central Ohio.

The firm, which focuses on workforce housing, plans to add a range of workers including project managers, investment analysts, accountants, office managers and social media managers.

“Since establishing the company seven years ago, Urban Land Co. and LINK have grown its national property portfolio and been consistently recognized as one of the region’s fastest growing companies,” said Chase Miller, managing partner of Urban Land Co. and LINK. “We’re focused on diversifying our business strategy as well as the markets we geographically operate in, which has propelled our recent growth and created the ideal environment to expand within the region.”

