Five cops plead not guilty in case of ‘rough ride’ that paralyzed Black man in New Haven

Five Connecticut police officers accused of ignoring a paralyzed man in their custody pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor charges.

Randy Cox, a 36-year-old Black man, was riding in the back of a New Haven police van on June 19, 2022, when the driver slammed on the brakes and sent him flying into a dividing wall.

The impact fractured Cox’s neck, and he remains paralyzed from the chest down. He was handcuffed but not buckled in because the van had no seat belts.

The driver, Oscar Diaz, was charged in November with second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons. Four more cops, Betsy Segui, Ronald Pressley, Jocelyn Lavandier and Luis Rivera, were also charged.

“It is absolutely shameful that these officers fail to see how their actions led to the trauma and severe injury that caused Randy Cox to be paralyzed from the chest down,” Cox family attorney Ben Crump said in a Wednesday statement. “We are confident [a trial] will show just how little humanity Randy was shown and how that contributed to his lifelong, catastrophic injuries.”

Diaz briefly ignored Cox’s cries for help, but eventually pulled over and told medical personnel to meet them at the police station. When they reached the station, officers dragged Cox into and out of a wheelchair while mocking him.

“You didn’t crack [your neck] — no, you drank too much,” Segui told him, according to body-camera footage.

“You can make mistakes, but you can’t treat people poorly, period,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobsen said when announcing the charges. “You cannot treat people the way Mr. Cox was treated.”

