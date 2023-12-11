Five county nonprofits receive grants

MONROE COUNTY — Five Monroe County organizations were among 1,373 Michigan nonprofits that recently received grant funding through the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund.

Habitat for Humanity of Monroe, Monroe County Council CIO Social and Welfare Association, Monroe Center for Healthy Aging, Oaks Village and Aid in Milan, Inc. received the funds awarded by the Michigan Nonprofit Association and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Local residents attend a recent meal at Monroe Center for Healthy Aging. The center received a grant from the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund, which it plans to use to keep meal prices low.

The amounts of the grants varied. Monroe Center for Healthy Aging, for example, received $10,000.

"This money has helped us pay for the rising cost of raw food, which has allowed us to keep the price of the meals to the members the same as previous years," Sandie Pierce, director, said. "We are grateful for this support."

Most of the center's meals are $3 each. Soup is sold for $2.

The 1,373 grantees together received funds of $35 million through MI Nonprofit Relief Fund, which the awarding organizations is calling " a vital lifeline for Michigan's charitable organizations grappling with the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The grant program also included the MI Impact Grant. Nonprofit could receive funds from either program, but not both. No Monroe County nonprofits received MI Impact Grants.

“The MI Nonprofit Relief Fund awarded one-time grant funds ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to nonprofits in areas most affected by COVID-19, especially those underserved and underrepresented populations. To be eligible, nonprofits had to be Michigan-based, 501(c)(3)s with annual revenues of less than $1 million, demonstrating necessary expenditures and losses incurred after March 3, 2021, due to the pandemic,” the organizations announced.

