Five CT police officers on leave after New Haven man paralyzed in transport van ride

On Anderson Cooper 360 Monday, CNN’s Randi Kaye spoke with an 18-year-old woman at an Alabama abortion clinic who had just been informed that she could no longer get the procedure in the state. She believed she had more time following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, but Alabama quickly banned the procedure, along with other states. “I just started crying. I don’t think it’s fair,” the woman said. “No matter the situation, I feel like you should be able to have an abortion.” The young woman is now just one of millions of women in the U.S. that may be forced to travel hundreds of miles to a state where abortions are still legal. The woman said she is going to try to do just that. “I know I’m gonna get it done, but — look, I’m gonna try ‘cause I don’t want it and I don’t want to have it,” the woman said. “So I’m gonna try to go somewhere, but it’s just stressful because I feel like I might not be able to find a place in time.” Kaye also spoke with a young woman who got an abortion just days before the Supreme Court handed down the decision. “I’m proud of the decision I made,” the woman said. Asked what she thinks of all the women who will no longer be able to get an abortion, she said, “I feel so bad for those girls because this was a hard decision for me. I couldn’t imagine being looked in my face and told no.”