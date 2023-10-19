Five in custody after 13-hour Nuneaton stand-off with police

Five people have been arrested after a stand-off with police that lasted more than 13 hours.

It began when officers tried to make an arrest at Balmoral Court, a block of flats in Nuneaton, in the early hours of Thursday.

Officers' efforts were related to a report of a break-in nearby.

The stand-off involved several people inside the building, with five individuals surrendering at about 13:00 BST, police said.

They were taken into custody and a cordon around the building was lifted shortly afterwards.

Of which offence they are suspected is not yet known.

During the stand-off, which began at about midnight, a 19-year-old woman emerged from the building with a deep leg injury. She was arrested and taken to hospital, according to the Warwickshire force.

The initial break-in was on Cedar Road and was alleged to have involved a man with a long knife and a woman, the force added.

After the stand-off, two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

