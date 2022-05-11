Five in custody after armed robberies, police chase in southwest OKC Wednesday

This frame grab from a video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows a procession of police vehicles in downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a series of armed robberies Wednesday morning ended with a car crash and a foot chase.

About 5:30 a.m., police responded to an emergency call in the 2200 block of S Meridian Avenue. A man told officers he had been forced to give up several belongings at gunpoint.

"Somebody made a knock at his room door and multiple people bull rushed him," said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "Some of his property was taken, and the suspects had fled at that point in a white Lincoln sedan."

About an hour later, officers responded to another robbery at an OnCue gas station on May Avenue near Interstate 240. A man there said two people, one armed with a gun, had forced him to drive them to an apartment complex in the 6600 block of S May Avenue.

After robbing the man, the two individuals rode away with a group of people in a vehicle fitting the description police had received earlier.

Officers located the white Lincoln sedan in the parking lot of a Casey's gas station at 2840 SW 59. Police took one suspect into custody, while four other people inside the vehicle fled to the nearby Potomac House Apartments.

"The vehicle crashed into a vacant apartment there in the complex, and two of the occupants bailed on foot," Quirk said. "Two of the other suspects remained inside the vehicle, and ultimately the two that fled were also taken into custody without incident."

As of Wednesday morning, five people had been detained in connection to the robberies and the chase.

