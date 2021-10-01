Five dancers accuse former Boston ballerina and husband of sexual abuse

Three more female dancers have come forward in an expanded lawsuit against a former Boston ballerina and her dance instructor husband with allegations the couple sexually abused them.

Dusty and Mitchell Taylor Button allegedly sexually abused at least five young dancers starting in 2010, with one dancer claiming she was a minor at the time. One alleged victim claims she was raped.

"[The couple] exploited their position of power and influence in the dance world to sexually abuse young dancers across the country,” the lawsuit said, according to the Boston Globe.

Filed in U.S. District Court in Nevada, where the couple now resides, the lawsuit includes a claim from one dancer that the couple forced her to move in with them and cut off communication with friends and family. Another girl claimed the couple plied her with alcohol, brought her back to their apartment, and raped her. The original lawsuit listed the husband Mitchell Button as the defendant, but the expanded case added Dusty Button.

Marc Randazza, the attorney representing the defendants, told the Globe in an email the couple denies the allegations.

"We look forward to clearing both of their names in court," Randazza said.

