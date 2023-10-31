Five 'dangerous' prisoners escape from Tunisian jail

Five prisoners branded as dangerous Islamists have escaped from a jail in Tunisia.

The country's interior ministry released their photos and called on citizens to provide any information they have to prevent "terrorist acts".

The inmates escaped from Mornaguia prison early on Tuesday, the ministry said on its Facebook page.

Ahmed Malki, imprisoned for killing two politicians in 2013, was among those who escaped, Reuters said.

Also known as "the Somali", he had been serving a 24-year sentence for the assassination of secular politicians Chokri Belaid and Mohamed Brahmi , it said.

The killings in 2013 plunged Tunisia into political crisis, forcing the eventual resignation of the government.

The escaped prisoners also included Rayd Touati, who security sources say has taken part in the most violent attacks that have shaken Tunisia in the past decade, according to Reuters.

Tunisia became the birthplace of the Arab Spring when it overthrew its long-serving ruler, Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, in 2011. But it is facing increasing political turmoil as President Kais Saied has sought to seize near-total power.

One of Tunisia's worst attacks happened in 2015, when a gunman opened fire on tourists staying in a popular resort just north of Sousse, killing thirty-eight people.

‎‎