Five Daviess County residents charged with meth trafficking

Aug. 21—The federal grand jury has indicted five Daviess County residents, in two cases, for suspected trafficking of methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office for western Kentucky, Terry Cook, 43, Noah Boswell, 39, Elizabeth B. Harris, 39, and William Darnell Murphy, 58, all of Owensboro, were indicted on charges of conspiracy with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. Darrell Murphy, 46, of Madisonville, was also indicted in the case.

In a separate case, Jermaine Lee, Sr., 48, of Owensboro, and Jamarquius D. Trice, 32, of Louisville, were indicted with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Both cases involved attempts to traffic methamphetamine to Daviess County between 2020 and earlier this year. The cases were investigated by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Owensboro Police Department, Daviess County Sheriff's Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The charge carries up to 10 years in federal prison upon conviction. There is no parole in the federal system.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse