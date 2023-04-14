Five dead, 15 wounded in Russian strike on east Ukraine city - governor

KYIV (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and 15 wounded on Friday by a Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, the regional governor said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram that seven more people remained under the rubble after S-300 missiles damaged five apartment buildings and five private buildings, among other objects.

"The evil state once again demonstrates its essence," President Volodymyr Zelenskyi wrote in a separate post accompanied by footage of a damaged building.

"Just killing people in broad daylight. Ruining, destroying all life."

Kyrylenko said rescuers, paramedics and police were working on the scene.

Sloviansk is one of two eastern cities coveted by Russian forces, currently bogged down in nearby Bakhmut, as they push ahead with their invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Angus MacSwan)