Five dead, 48 injured in Wisconsin parade crash
Police say the suspect in a deadly Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he killed five people and injured 48. (Nov. 22)
Darrell Brooks, Jr., aka MathBoi Fly, allegedly used the same red SUV that tore through the parade in one of his music videos. Rapper Is Suspected Driver in Wisconsin Parade Tragedy That Killed Five, Injured 40 Wren Graves
Kyle Rittenhouse was photographed in Charlotte County over the weekend. The image was politicized, columnist Chris Anderson writes.
Sha’Carri Richardson has become just as known for her outspoken personality as she has her track skills, and she addressed both on Nov. 20 in […]
The narrative about the history of Thanksgiving is built on myths about the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag and their relationship. Here's the real story.
"We struggled just to keep our heads above water," former Chipotle general manager Peter Guerra told Insider.
Dozens at a time hit stores in several cities. In one case, they briefly took over a jewelry store.
Fox NewsFox News correspondent Gillian Turner on Monday told the conservative network’s viewers that even though Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder, he’s “not a hero.” Additionally, she noted, there’s “no victory lap for Kyle or anybody else to take.”Following Rittenhouse’s acquittal last week, right-wing media figures and MAGA politicians fell over each other to praise the 18-year-old who shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha, Wisc., last summer. At least three pro-Trump congressmen o
A retired Russian admiral has alleged that the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster was caused by a collision with a NATO sub.
14 people broke into a Louis Vuitton store in a Chicago suburb and were caught on video grabbing $120,000 in merchandise.
A crowdfunding campaign set up to help Christina, the teenager who stood up to bullies and was beaten on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train last week, has surpassed its initial $10,000 goal by raising more than $702,435, as of Nov. 22. Tons of support: The GoFundMe campaign, set by YLin Chen, Christina’s mother, and Michael Chen, Christina’s brother, said that Christina has now been released from the hospital after suffering the severe beating last week, according to local news site Billy Penn. Shocking video shows a group of female youths, one in a hijab, brutally beating two passive Asian people on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia on Wednesday near Erie Station.
An Indiana judge ruled last week that a Black man criminally charged in connection with a racially motivated July 2020 attack at Lake Monroe, in […]
Just days after his acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse is spotted in a Placida restaurant and has been scheduled to appear on Tucker Carlson Monday night.
At least five people have died and 40 are injured after the SUV hit into people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.
Police have taken the suspect into custody.
NBCFollowing a cold open wherein Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro celebrated the Kyle Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict with his chummy judge, Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” gave their two cents.“On Friday, Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty in the murder of two men during a Black Lives Matter protest. So, hopefully he got all that shooting out of his system before he becomes a cop,” joked Che. SNL’s Jeanine Pirro Celebrates Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict With His Judge“Protests are being held
A second appeal made on behalf of Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer that was convicted of killing Botham Jean in his home, has […]
A red SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday evening, injuring attendees. Here's what we know and don't know about the incident.
Courtesy Dave DurandThe 58th annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday was the first time Tamara Durand ever performed with the beloved troupe known as the Dancing Grannies.But what was supposed to be a festive rite of passage ended in tragedy for the 52-year-old and dozens of others after a red SUV plowed through barricades and into the crowd. Durand, who had worked as a hospice and critical-care chaplain at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and once saved a homeless man from drowning
An annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin turned deadly Sunday when at least five people were killed, and more than […] The post Suspected driver in deadly Wisconsin parade crash identified, arrested: authorities appeared first on TheGrio.