Five dead in Akron, Ohio house fire

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel held in an Uzbek camp for about a month began leaving the country on Sunday, one of the pilots told Reuters, under a U.S. deal that came despite Taliban demands for the return of the Afghans and their aircraft. Reuters was first to report that the pilots have started departing Uzbekistan. The U.S. State Department and Uzbekistan's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.