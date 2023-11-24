Five dead after fire in Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five people have died as a result of a Thursday morning residential fire in Athens County, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire started in a residence along Rainbow Lake Road. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office. A spokesperson noted the structure was heavily damaged and completely consumed by the fire.

Investigators expected to release more information by Friday.

