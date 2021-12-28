Five dead, including suspect, officer injured in shooting spree across Denver metro area





A shooting spree that took place across the Denver area on Monday left five people dead, including the suspected shooter, and one police officer injured, according to reports.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen told reporters that the suspect is believed to have been involved in "a series of violent incidences" in Denver around 5 p.m. According to Pazen, four shootings across the city left three victims dead and one person injured.

"This is the holiday season. To have this type of spree take place is not normal for our community. We cannot lose sight of the victims," said Pazen.

Authorities in Lakewood, Colo., received notice of the active shooter shortly before 6 p.m. local time at a business on Kipling St., according to John Romero, public information officer for the Lakewood Police Department. The victim was declared dead at the scene when police arrived.

Lakewood agents were able to identify the suspect based on a description given to them, as well as the car the suspect was using. Upon attempting to make contact, the suspect opened fire on the police officers, leading to authorities returning fire, according to police. The suspect then fled on foot to the Belmar shopping area where they threatened another business.

However, they quickly retreated behind a nearby Hyatt Place hotel, according to Romero, where a clerk was then shot. Romero was unable to say what the extent of the injuries to the clerk was on Monday evening.

Soon after the incident at the hotel, the suspect came upon a Lakewood officer and shot him, according to The Denver Post. That officer underwent surgery on Monday evening.

After the officer was shot, the suspect exchanged fire with Lakewood officers and was soon after declared dead, though Romero said it is unclear whether they were killed by a shot from one of the officers.

Romero stated that Lakewood has so far confirmed two injured people, including one Lakewood police officer, and two deaths, including the suspected shooter. Authorities believe there was only one shooter.