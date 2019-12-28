Plane crash kills 5, including Carley McCord, daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator

LAFAYETTE, La. — A small passenger plane en route to Atlanta for a College Football Playoff game crashed Saturday in an open field in Lafayette, Louisiana, killing five people. One person on board survived with life-threatening burns.

Among the victims: the daughter-in-law of Louisiana State University's offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger. LSU is set to face Oklahoma University Saturday evening in the Peach Bowl.

Passersby pulled a person from the flaming wreckage, said Alexis West, who lives nearby and saw the crash. Four people were hospitalized: a survivor from the plane, one person injured on the ground and two employees of a nearby post office who were brought in for evaluation, said Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan.

The plane, after leaving a burning black path as it skidded through an open field, hit a car, flipping it, and slammed into a tree. The post office was also damaged.

The plane, which can carry eight passengers, was en route to the Peach Bowl, Steven Ensminger Jr. told The Associated Press. His wife, Carley McCord, was on board and died in the crash, Ensminger Jr. said. McCord was a sports reporter.

What we know: Plane crash in Louisiana kills 5

"I was shaking; I was scared," said Alexis West, who lives nearby and saw the crash. "It just crashed and skidded across to the post office and just burst into flames."

West, who said her whole house shook when the plane hit the ground, said several people jumped out of vehicles to rush to the plane and were able to rescue one person on board.

"They pulled him out and set him on the ground," she said.

The plane took off in cloudy, but not rainy, weather from Lafayette Regional Airport about two miles away at a 9:20 a.m. on a planned two-hour flight to Dekalb-Peachtree airport, according to Flightaware.com.

McCord was a Baton Rouge native and sports reporter for WDSU-TV in New Orleans, according to her website. She also appeared as a sideline reporter for ESPN. McCord previously worked in television in Cleveland, and she was a two-time runner-up in the Miss Louisiana pageant.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” said WDSU President and General Manager, Joel Vilmenay. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. “

.

The fourth-largest city in Louisiana, Lafayette had a population of about 130,000 according to the 2018 census and is located about 135 miles west of New Orleans.

Boeing 737 Max crashes: Embattled CEO Dennis Muilenburg out as fallout continues

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Plane crash before LSU Peach Bowl: 5 victims include Carley McCord