Texas gunman kills five neighbours including child, 8, after complaint over him shooting in yard, authorities say

Five people are dead following a shooting at a home in Texas (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five people are dead following a shooting at a home in Texas, police have said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and the fifth died at a hospital in Cleveland, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early Saturday.

The gunman, described as a 39-year-old man from Mexico who is believed to have fled the country, shot his neighbours with an AR-15 style rifle after they asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said on Saturday.

The deceased, who ranged in age from eight to early forties, were from Honduras. Three surviving victims were transported to the hospital, and two other witnesses at the scene were evaluated by first responders and released.

The shooting was reported at around 10.30pm on the 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area in the community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Night shift patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to a harassment complaint. On their way there, they received multiple 911 calls of an active shooter incident at the dispatch location.

The suspect remains on the loose as officers continue their search (KPRC 2)

A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made, ABC News reported.

The youngest victim of the shooting was eight years old. Two female victims were found in the bedroom lying on top of two children who survived the ordeal, the report added.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect who was described as a Hispanic male armed with an AR-15 style rifle.

They described the suspect as approximately 5’8” tall, last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and work boots and with short black hair, ABC reported.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office also said that the suspect “has been known to shoot his 223 out in his front yard, which is evident by the shell casings that are laying in the front yard”.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene in Cleveland while a fifth person died in hospital (KPRC 2)

The age range of those who were shot are between eight and 40.

The victims are believed to be from Honduras, though their names were not immediately known.

Night shift deputies were dispatched to a residence after a harassment complaint was called in. However, as they were en route, multiple 911 calls were made to the communication centre citing an active shooter.