The five-year decline in earnings for International Business Machines NYSE:IBM) isn't encouraging, but shareholders are still up 12% over that period

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 16% over a half decade.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for International Business Machines isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for International Business Machines

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both International Business Machines' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 15% per year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 3% compound annual share price fall. So the market may previously have expected a drop, or else it expects the situation will improve.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that International Business Machines has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for International Business Machines the TSR over the last 5 years was 12%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, International Business Machines shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 2.4% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 12%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand International Business Machines better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with International Business Machines .

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Micron (MU) closed the most recent trading day at $68.90, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session.

  • Britain launches free trade deal talks with Mexico

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Friday said it was launching talks over a free trade deal with Mexico, looking to add services to its current agreement as well as aiming to increase trade in the financial and digital sectors. Britain and Mexico agreed a continuation trade deal before Britain left the sphere of the European Union, but that arrangement is based on an EU-Mexico trade agreement negotiated over 20 years ago. A free-trade agreement with Mexico would also boost Britain's foreign policy tilt towards the Indo-Pacific.

  • Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) investors are sitting on a loss of 83% if they invested a year ago

    While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Best of the Best PLC ( LON:BOTB...

  • Meta and 2 Other Internet Stocks to Buy After the Big Market Drop

    Internet stocks have tumbled worse than the general market, and that has opened opportunities for investors.

  • WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases top 100 in Europe

    The World Health Organization was holding an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after over 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe. In what Germany described as the largest outbreak in Europe ever, cases have been reported in at least nine countries – Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom - as well as the United States, Canada and Australia. Spain reported 24 new cases on Friday, mainly in the Madrid region where the regional government closed a sauna linked to the majority of infections.

  • Signs Are Pointing to a Slowdown in the Housing Market—At Last

    There are growing signs that the housing market is slowing

  • Are Investors Repeating Mistakes They Made in 2020?

    The stock market is off to a disastrous start in 2022. The sell-off that's happening among many quality stocks in some ways resembles the 2020 market crash that took place during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors made mistakes back then in dropping quality investments regardless of their valuations and long-term records of stability.

  • US sees risk of COVID supply rationing without more funds

    The White House is planning for “dire” contingencies that could include rationing supplies of vaccines and treatments this fall if Congress doesn’t approve more money for fighting COVID-19. In public comments and private meetings on Capitol Hill, Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus coordinator, has painted a dark picture in which the U.S. could be forced to cede many of the advances made against the coronavirus over the last two years and even the most vulnerable could face supply shortages. Biden administration officials have been warning for weeks that the country has spent nearly all the money in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was dedicated directly to COVID-19 response.

  • High gas prices, no baby formula: What do voters do when it seems everything is broken?

    This kind of despair is usually trouble for the party in power, but it’s not like Republicans are offering compelling solutions. [Opinion]

  • Eli Lilly Gets Positive Opinion for Olumiant in Europe. The Stock Rises.

    The opinion marks the first step toward European regulatory approval of the oral JAK inhibitor for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata.

  • Texas A&M’s expansion could be ‘most impactful thing to happen to Fort Worth this century’

    The board of regents voted unanimously to add the expanded downtown Fort Worth campus to include a new research and innovation center and new law school building.

  • History with Will Zalatoris in push for first major title at US PGA Championship

    The American was runner-up in the 2021 Masters and had recorded four top-10 finishes in his seven major appearances before this week.

  • Stocks: Wall Street's biggest bull sticks with S&P 500 call

    While Wall Street strategists are getting gloomier on prospects for positive stock returns in 2022, one with the highest forecast for the S&P 500 at the end of the year is holding fast — even as the benchmark index has fallen more than 18% since its record high on Jan. 3 and is approaching a bear market.

  • Winklevoss Twins Have Fortunes Riding on Crypto Startup Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- The family office of billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss will serve as a test case for the staying power of crypto startups after TerraUSD’s collapse and as interest rates and recession fears rise.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Markets WrapRuble Hits 5-Year High as Gas Buyers B

  • Germany and Italy approved Russian gas payments after nod from Brussels - sources

    Germany and Italy told companies they could open rouble accounts to keep buying Russian gas without breaching sanctions against Moscow following discussions with the European Union, sources said. The debate over Russia's demand that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles has tested the resolve of European governments to take a hard line against Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Poland, Bulgaria and Finland have refused to comply with Moscow's demand that importers pay for gas via rouble accounts with Gazprombank and their supplies have been cut.

  • PepsiCo's (NASDAQ:PEP) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    PepsiCo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEP ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 30th of June to US$1.15. This...

  • Who's disinforming whom? Why the DHS board failed

    Who's disinforming whom? Why the DHS board failed

  • Rithy Panh Rejoins TikTok Short Film Jury in Cannes

    Cambodian auteur Rithy Panh has rejoined the jury that will decide the prizes for Cannes Film Festival’s inaugural TikTok short film competition. Panh resigned as president of the jury two days ago due to concerns over possible influence of the outcome by the organizers. He was followed by two other jurors. “I recently stepped down […]

  • A pitmaster shares the biggest mistake people are making at barbecue joints

    Rodney Scott told Insider adding sauce to your dishes at a barbecue joint without tasting anything first is a mistake he sees a lot of diners make.

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    You've heard the expression that "a diamond is forever." Here are the "diamonds" of tech.