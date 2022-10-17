The five-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) shareholders as stock falls 6.8% over the past week

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last month. While that's not great, the returns over five years have been decent. The share price is up 53%, which is better than the market return of 48%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 37% drop, in the last year.

In light of the stock dropping 6.8% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

ICON's earnings per share are down 12% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

On the other hand, ICON's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 26% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that ICON shareholders are down 37% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 25%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 9% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ICON better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for ICON (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

