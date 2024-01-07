Five die in Hardy County house fire

Jan. 7—MATHIAS, W.Va. — Five people, including four children, were killed in an early-morning house fire in Hardy County, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office said.

Hardy County 911 received a call at about 5 a.m. Saturday for a fire on Woods Edge Road near Mathias. Investigators said one woman was able to escape the blaze and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The children's ages ranged from 1 to 5 and a 28-year-old man also was killed, investigators said.

The victims, who were not identified, were transported to the West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and positive identification.

"Cathy and I are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Hardy County," Gov. Jim Justice said in a social media post. "Our hearts go out to the affected family, and we ask for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

The cause of the fire is undetermined due to the severe amount of damage to the structure. No smoke alarms were found among the debris, investigators said.